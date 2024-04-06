Horoscope For April 7, 2024 — The Moon Enters Aries

We are ready to start a new chapter of our lives. With the Sun in Aries, the season of fresh beginnings is here. The Moon will leave the sign of Pisces to enter Aries this Sunday. This is what it means for your horoscope by zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, April 07, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How well do you know yourself, Aries? With so much focus on your sign all month, it's time to think about the future and how you want to make it better. Lucky for you, the Moon enters your sign, activating your solar house of personal identity. This is the perfect time to really think about the past. What has worked for you? What is no longer working? What dreams do you have left to fulfill? Write them down and plan to set an intention during tomorrow's New Moon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tap into the spiritual energy of this day, Taurus. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of hidden things. This is the perfect time to explore the deeper meaning behind moments beyond coincidence. Pay attention to sequential numbers, where you are when you spot them, and what you are doing. You may find clues to your life purpose or the direction your life's journey is headed throughout the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While it may not be wholly true that 'it's not what you know, it's who you know,' networking won't hurt you. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of business friendships. Your friendships demonstrate your leadership skills or even how likable and easy you are to work with at your job. It's a great time to mingle, show your shiny personality and spend time with others who will lend credibility to your character by sharing positive experiences they've had with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Getting your foot in the door to a new job may feel impossible without experience, but you might spring a lucky break this week. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of career, bringing a bit of luck in your direction. Don't be timid about submitting a job application for a role you're interested in, but experience is needed. If you desire to enter a new industry, consider all your options as a surprising opportunity could occur.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're driven to do something big that makes an impact on your life and the lives of others. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of education. This is a lucky time for applying to graduate school, law or a nursing program. You can schedule your upcoming entrance exam, meet with academic advisors, or take a colleague tour and feel good about your decision. You're ready to pave a path no one in your family has taken.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're a giver, Virgo, and when you can help someone in need, you're inclined to do so even if they cannot do anything for you in return. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of shared resources, making this a wonderful time for donating to a good cause. If you enjoy participating in fundraisers or going to events that benefit the homeless, this is the time to research upcoming opportunities where you can show your support.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want someone in your life that understands the true meaning of give and take. You desire an equal and fair partnership, and it's not been an easy journey to find that person. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of commitments, which may lead you down a path where you find that special someone. This is a good day to go out to social gatherings to meet someone new. You may be introduced to someone special.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's never too late to start a new healthy habit. If you've become more health conscious, then this is a lucky day for you. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of daily routines. Think about your final goal. How will you get there? Pick up the supplies you'll need to keep things simple. Do you need a lock for the gym locker or a few comfortable workout outfits? Gather supplies so you're ready to go — no excuses.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Let yourself be a bit impulsive today. You may get a spark of genius and want to run with it. The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of creativity. This is a great time for doing art, painting, drawing, or writing spontaneously inspired poems or short stories. You can drive by and stop at a Michaels or JoAnn Fabrics and grab a few items to do a craft that you saw on TikTok or YouTube.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you ready to start a family? The Moon enters Aries, activating your solar house of home, and this may be the day you decide to become a parent, foster a child, or pick up a furry friend at the shelter. It's a good day to bring new energy to your living space and make it feel like lived in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's much easier to restrain your thoughts and stay silent than to take back words you regret later. Today, emotions run high when the Moon enters Aries because it activates your solar house of communication. Emotions could intensify, and it could bring out the forthright and more honest version of you. Honesty is always the best policy, but do try not to be hurtful. Stay aware.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Resist impulse purchases. They may be hard to resist once the Moon enters Aries. The Moon in a fire sign will activate your solar house of personal finances, and you could feel overly optimistic. Don't take unnecessary risks and purchase an item beyond your current budget because you anticipate a bonus check or raise. Be conservative instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.