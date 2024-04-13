3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends Over The Weekend Of April 13 - 14

Some folks believe that everything in life has a purpose and that all we do, whether we like it or not, has a reason. We may not know that reason at the time, but sooner or later, we find out that so-and-so happened because if it didn't, we'd be in a totally different position than we're in right now — that position might be one that really and truly works for us. So, we had to pay a price to get here, and sometimes that price has to do with a relationship.

It will be April 13 - 14, that three zodiac signs come to understand the reason why they spend time in the relationship they've been in and why it had to end, as it will. We've reached a turning point in this relationship where new lessons must be learned. The only way we'll know them is by ending one thing so that we can make room for the next thing.

During this day's transit of Moon square Neptune, we are looking at how karma works in our lives and how we might not understand it at first, but over time, we will totally get it. 'This' has to happen in order for 'that' to happen. Our lives are on a continuum, and while the span of our lives is finite, there's an eternal game of balance going on. We know that when we end a relationship that was once so bright and promising, we know in our hearts that there is a very good, karmic reason for it all to be happening.

Three zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends over the weekend of April 13 - 14:

1. Leo

What you have come to understand is that this one person in your life is someone whom you must move on from. They have played their part in your life, and you both realize that it's time to move on. While it isn't as cold as it sounds, there's something very 'right' about this idea, and you both realize it. In fact, you've both come to see that you've stayed together out of loyalty to an idea, but that idea no longer serves a purpose.

That idea once did serve a purpose. Now, the relationship that you and this person built around that purpose is tried and true. You both poured your heart into what you built together, and the interesting thing is you got what you wanted out of it. On April 13, 2024, you will see that there is such a thing as a necessary ending. You aren't betraying the relationship. In fact, you are setting it free.

The tendency for karmic endings to occur during the Moon square Neptune is great, and what works out for you, Leo is that you accept it. It's time, and you both know it. You have both played a major role in each other's lives, and if you continue to stay together, you will receive cosmic feedback. This needs to end so that new beginnings can take place. It's a joyous occasion simply because both of you know and understand that it must happen.

2. Libra

When you first meet the person you are with, you know they will play an important role in your romantic life. This person was someone you felt was 'your destiny,' over time, the two of you grew so close that you could conquer the world together. You grow up together in a way. You learn how to deal with this, that, and the other things resulting from being with this marvelous person.

What you'll also notice taking place is that, during Moon square Neptune, your feelings for them have changed. The love is still there, but there's this mutual feeling that has you both considering the idea of separating from each other. What you both feel right now is that by staying together, you might be pushing it too hard; you want to know what it's like to live without them.

Note that this is a loving move. Neither of you is feeling at odds with the other. In fact, this is something you both knew would happen sooner or later, and it seems that during the Moon square Neptune, the 'right time' has finally made itself known. This karmic relationship was a beauty, and it did what was necessary. Now, it's time to put it on a shelf and experience new life and new love.

3. Sagittarius

You don't like the idea of saying goodbye, nor do you like the idea of sudden change, but on April 13, you'll come to realize that both are happening and that, come to think of it. It's not as bad as you imagined it to be. What's going on is that you and a friend are about to part ways. Due to a change of heart, you've both discovered that you're not the same people you used to be and that it was wonderful while it lasted, but now it has to change.

This karmic relationship came to you at the right time, and what you didn't know at the time was that it was a finite experience. And that's OK. You got what you needed from this person, and you supplied them with exactly the right thing they needed, too. It was a reciprocal karmic friendship, and now, during Moon square Neptune, you recognize the signs, and they are telling you that it's time to call it quits.

You will always think fondly of this person and they of you, but fate calls, and new actions await. Karma means 'action.' We tend to think it means balance or 'what goes around comes around,' but the actual meaning of karma is action. On April 13, you will realize that the actions you experienced with this one person are now ready to end, which makes room for new actions, or rather, new karma.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.