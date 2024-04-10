Horoscopes Are The Best For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 11

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Thursday due to Mercury retrograde and the Sun being in Aries.

Many options lie before you. Some will take you out of your comfort zone and allow you to embark on a new adventure; others will allow you to grow and expand in your field of expertise. The energy on Thursday, April 11 is all about making the right choice, depending on your unique situation in life. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Pisces, Leo, Capricorn, and Sagittarius. The rest are urged to exercise their free will, too.

First of all, we have Mercury Retrograde in Aries highlighted as a positive influence on Thursday. So let go of doom-day prophecizing and turn inward instead. Mercury Retrograde always heightens our intuition and the voice of our soul. So, if you practice mindfulness, you can hear the answers emerging from within you more clearly. Then, the path forward becomes more accessible and clear.

Sun in Aries adds weight to this message by reminding us that we are still in the middle of Aries Season despite the slowing-down effect of the retrograde. So, if you keep your eyes on the prize, it won't matter, even if your pace is slower than usual now. You will still cross the finish line with great pride in yourself. Finally, Jupiter in Taurus reminds us that all work and no play is the worst thing anyone can do for their life. Not just because it protects you from burnout but also because life happens when you are not endlessly busy. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

5 zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 11

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Education

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, some people will love you just the way you are, while others won't. It's more a matter of who's part of your soul tribe and who is not. So don't mind the pettiness. You are the cosmic favorite child at this time and will continue to succeed, whether the naysayers like it or not.

You are also encouraged to pay attention to your education and keep growing. The path of the North Node is never easy, but the results and rewards always make it worth it in the end.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Aries

Best area to focus on: Fine handicrafts

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Pisces, Thursday's energy is simple and easygoing. Don't exert too much effort, as it may not work out. Instead, go with the flow and allow your soul to rejuvenate. The time for quick moves and decisive actions will come later.

If you are so inclined, you are also encouraged to engage in detail-oriented creative activities at this time. Whether it's embroidery, building dioramas, weaving leaves into spell baskets, or something else, let your heart guide you on this path of discovery and healing.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Dressing up

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, don't be serious on Thursday. Literally! Your cosmic blessings lie on the path of camaraderie, whimsy, and fun. So lean into it and let your soul grow, thrive, and shine. Bonus points if you have a few friends joining the ride with you!

Also, now's the time to update your wardrobe and add statement pieces that align with your current beliefs and creative direction. You don't have to grab everything today, but begin the hunt and keep going.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Intuition

Best time of the day: 2 am

Capricorn, who's your favorite internet mentor? Thursday's energy urges you to lean into the social communities you love online and express gratitude for technological advancements that enable people to break free from their geographical ponds.

Your intuition will also be heightened. So, if you suddenly feel the urge to do something different or out of the norm, follow that cosmic rabbit to discover something truly enchanting and beautiful.

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 11 am

Sagittarius, if you are blessed with more than most, Thursday's energy urges you to find places to use your generosity to help those in need. Whether it's through monetary charity or some other form of kindness and help, now's the time to be a light in the dark for others in the world.

Just remember: you get to choose what feels right to you and what doesn't. So, if you are not moved by a cause that's extremely important to someone else, recognize that your skills and efforts will be better suited in spaces where you are not half-hearted.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.