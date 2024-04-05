5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On April 6, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have the most powerful horoscopes this Saturday. The energy on April 6 is all about recognizing where change is necessary in your life and making that happen. Just be aware that with Mercury Retrograde currently in the sky, the processes may be slower, but you will still get the results you want.

Of course, five zodiac signs stand to have the best horoscopes under this influence: Pisces, Cancer, Capricorn, Leo, and Aries. The rest are urged to focus on their priorities, too.

Let's talk about Mercury Retrograde in Aries before anything else. This beastie is often considered a nuisance, yet on Saturday, it's showing up as a cosmic benefactor. Its message is simple: don't judge something too quickly — even the retrograde!

If you look closer, think some more, and allow the puzzle pieces to align, you will be surprised to know where you were misled until you can see it all.

Sun conjunct North Node in Aries adds weight to this message by reminding us that everyone has their own goals and motivations in life. So must you. Never subjugate yourself so much — never people please so badly — that you forget yourself.

Venus in Aries asks us to understand what we love and what raises our alarm bells. Being honest with yourself is the first step towards living a life that's truly yours and writing your destiny. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 6, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on April 6:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Study

Best time of the day: 9 am

Let your heart guide you on Saturday, Pisces. Let it help you break free from your cocoon and spread your wings. Let it bring you delights and deviousness of the best kind, especially in romance or your relationship with your friends and loved ones.

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to make time for self-study. It's all about striking a balance between external pursuits of joy and internal pursuits of transformation. What you choose to study is up to you, though.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Home & kitchen

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, the world can sometimes take advantage of good-hearted people because they usually don't have anyone selfless enough in their corner to tell them to set healthy boundaries. Well, the universe is watching out for you and urging you to do so. Your goodness is not a problem. Problematic people are the problem. As long as you know that karma has got your back, you will not go wrong in continuing to do good while setting boundaries against exploiters.

You are also encouraged to bring a breath of freshness into your home at this time. Whether you do it through fresh-cut flowers, a thorough cleaning, or new decor is up to you. Have fun with this!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Meditation

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Capricorn, your friends will be your greatest joy and blessing on Saturday. The cosmic forces don't want to reveal how this will happen to you. All you need to know is that you should continue to nurture the best relationships in your life and send gratitude into the ether for their presence. Then, leave the rest to karma.

If you feel called to, meditating while holding a clear quartz palmstone is indicated for you. It will bring you greater clarity and maybe a new idea or two!

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Creativity

Best time of the day: 2 am

Leo, all work and no play makes for a dull life. So don't be dull on Saturday, especially if you struggle with workaholicism. You are encouraged to let loose and enjoy yourself in the company of your favorite people and loved ones. When you do so, the chips will fall into place where they need to.

You are also encouraged to unleash your inner genius and inner child at this time. What emerges from that freedom will surprise everyone, including you. Are you ready for something fantastic?

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-control

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, as the Moon wanes and draws closer to the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, you are urged to pay close attention to your intuition and bodily reactions. Whether you know it or not, you are a claircognizant and clairsentient. It's time to take advantage of these superpowers and let them help you conquer your goals. The universe has got your back!

If you feel called to, include a daily practice of mindfulness at this time. Whether it's a tea ritual, meditation, or focused breathing, the result will be the same — greater control over your actions and the ability to follow through on intuitive hits from within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.