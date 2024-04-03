Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 4, 2024

Self-love is here, zodiac signs, and we will learn how to embrace our authenticity over the next few weeks. Venus enters Aries on April 4, helping us heal our hearts where we have given too much of ourselves away to others.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 04, 2024:

Aries

You're beautiful inside and out, Aires. Now that Venus enters your sign, it brings added attention to your solar house of self. This is a great day to focus on your inner beauty and work on self-care, confidence building, and healing. Your love life will blossom when you feel whole and secure.

Taurus

Pay attention to red flags, Taurus. Venus enters Aries, activating your hidden enemy sector. You may not spot a problem with a particular person, but obstacles to love can come up. These could relate to the timing of dates or even a sense of familiarity. Be aware of ways to improve your love life. Try not to become apathetic or disinterested.

Gemini

Whether you're single or already in a relationship, friends prove you don't need a romantic connection to feel loved. Venus enters Aries, activating your house of friends. This is a great time to celebrate friendships, including the people who are always there for you no matter what. Let them know you appreciate their support and care.

Cancer

Love can find you where you are. You could meet someone special when Venus enters Aries, activating your career sector. This could be a. new hire that enters your life out of the blue.

You may meet someone while out at a social mixer for work and discover a soulmate connection. If you are working on a passion project, you could fall in love with your work and find it hard to commit to anything else right now.

Leo

It's always nice to learn something new with the person you love. Venus enters Aries, activating your solar house of education. So this is a great time to sign up for a couple's course. Pick a dancing class such as salsa or ballroom.

Sign up for a painting or hobby course that you can do together. You'll want to fill your time with things that challenge your mind and lead you to fall in love because of the quality time you spend with someone.

Virgo

Ask, and you may receive. Venus enters Aries, activating your sector of shared resources. This is a great time to ask a partner for their support in a project, either financially or in sweat equity.

Donating to a good cause that you're emotionally connected with may give you a sense of satisfaction and love. This is a great time for body positivity and sharing posts that encourage acceptance on social media.

Libra

Say, "I do!" Venus enters Aries, activating your house of commitments. This can be a great time to recommit yourself to love. If you're still in touch with an ex and harboring romantic emotions, say so. You never know what your last-minute attempt to share your love could do. Perhaps you could get back together with an ex!

Scorpio

It's never too late to change things around to be with the person you love. Venus enters Aries, activating your sector of routines. Consider starting an evening walk with your partner. Do you prefer mornings? You may want to sign up for a gym and go for an early morning workout first thing in the day.

Sagittarius

Romance is everywhere, and if you want to find it, you can become caught with the love bug. Venus enters Aries, activating your solar house of creativity and romance. This is a great time to work on a consistent date night where you can enjoy each other's company worry-free.

Capricorn

You don't have to go out to enjoy time with the people you love. You can do something sweet and simple at home. Venus enters Aries, activating your house of home. Pull out the board games and enjoy some game time together. Make homemade pizzas, watch a movie, and enjoy what your home offers.

Aquarius

Enjoy quality conversations. Venus enters Aries, activating your communication sector and making this a great time to be creative and share your thoughts with others.

Consider sending voice texts or recording a small video to let a person know you are thinking of them. Make a homemade card and express your innermost thoughts vulnerably.

Pisces

This is a great time to pick up a few nice gifts for people you love. Venus enters Aries, activating your financial sector and making it addicting to spend money. You may want to buy an item you think would be perfect for someone. Enjoy shopping and getting some retail therapy done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.