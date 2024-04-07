2 Zodiac Signs Experience Cosmic Abundance On April 8, 2024

Every day is a different gift from the universe with a distinct purpose. Some are for reflection, while others are for growth, yet once in a great while, an opportunity arrives that may only come once in a lifetime.

These moments are those in which the cosmos align, and you are being given a choice to continue down one path or find the bravery necessary to choose a different path. No matter what may be in the way or what arises, make no mistake: it’s the different path that will always lead to your most abundant life.

On Monday, April 8, the Total Solar Eclipse in Aries will occur over North America in the afternoon hours, creating a breakthrough moment in your life so that you can feel empowered in seizing your divine destiny. Solar Eclipses are always a part of New Moons, which amplify the energy of a new beginning, but it’s through the process of revealing what was previously hidden in the shadows.

Parts of the world are shrouded in darkness during the solar eclipse. Legend has it that when the light finally returns, so does a new sense of clarity and the ability to manifest whatever you wish. In Aries, this energy helps you become a warrior and leader in your own life so that you can move confidently in the direction of your fate and make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

On April 8, these two zodiac signs will experience cosmic abundance:

1. Leo

Abundance Affirmation: I am overflowing with abundant new possibilities.

You already have it within yourself to achieve all you desire. You just need to remember who you are and, more importantly — who you were born to be. The Solar Eclipse in Aries rules over your house of luck, abundance, new beginnings, and expansion, helping you to make the big moves in life that will pay off. At the time of the eclipse, Venus, Sun, Moon, and Mercury retrograde will all be in Aries, directing you to honor your dreams so that you can create abundance by truly doing what you love.

The area of your life that Aries rule carries opportunities for career, college, spirituality and travel. But this is also one of the few areas that dictate new beginnings through the course of action. Although Mercury retrograde is often thought to be a more challenging time, in this case, it will help you to return to a previous idea or theme so that you can capitalize on it.

If you wish to go back to school, fall in love, or take that incredible job overseas, make sure you're giving yourself time to focus on what you really want for your life. The clearer your vibration, the easier the universe can help you manifest it.

Decide what you want for your life as if fear doesn’t even exist because once you do, the universe will rapidly conspire to make it a reality. This is intensified during a Solar Eclipse as it can bring about a sudden change of events or shift in timelines, representing the success you thought would take you years might suddenly appear on your doorstep.

The astrological power of this time helps you see what was always right in front of you. Still, you are given a new and exciting perspective, which is what allows you to take action finally — and once you do, like a month to a flame, you can attract the expansive abundance you’ve always dreamed of.

2. Pisces

Abundance Affirmation: I am destined for financial wealth and abundance.

As you lead up to one of the most astrological events in 2024, focus on your sense of worthiness. Repeat affirmations of how you are worthy to attract and receive all you have ever desired, not just in terms of finances but also in career, success, love, and your overall life. Everything is preparing to shift, but we must utilize this energy fully. You need to ensure that you are moving with the full confidence that you will manifest everything you’ve ever deserved.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries governs over your house of wealth, finances, value, and self-worth. This area of your life reminds you that the abundance you attract in your external life will only ever be a reflection of the inner relationship you have with yourself.

Lucky for you, asteroid Chiron, known as the wounded healer, is also in Aries, aligning itself with the Solar Eclipse and helping you heal the self-doubt, unworthiness, and fear that has kept you playing small in your life in the past. It’s time to fully step into a new version of yourself where you raise the cost of what it takes to access your talents and know this is only the beginning of manifesting greater abundance in your life.

With the North Node, ruler of this eclipse, in Aries until 2025, you are reminded that this is a journey. Though you won’t have to wait long for miracles to start arriving, you need to remember that self-worth will be a dominating energy during this time. Return to your inner worthiness that isn’t dependent upon any source of external validation, and embrace this phase of your life because it’s one you’ve been putting in the work to create. As you make each decision knowing what you are worth, it will become easy to say yes to even the grandest opportunities, knowing full well you’re finally manifesting what you’ve always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.