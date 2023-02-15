Chiron In Leo: Defining Traits, Deepest Wounds And Healing Powers

Chiron is the asteroid that pinpoints the wound in our natal chart depending on the house it inhabits.

Chiron teaches us how to heal and what methods work best for us, but it does not make it simple. Learning about the wound in the natal chart is a process filled with patience and mastery that can take many years or decades to truly come to terms with it.

Chiron in Leo meaning

Having Chiron in Leo shows that the native is going to experience trouble with ego and identity.

It can be challenging to put yourself out there. Being in the spotlight can be a daunting and uncomfortable process, especially when you are younger.

A few traits of the native with Chiron are:

Imaginative and social

Chiron in Leo has the energy of the Sun. The Sun represents our identity, so this placement wants us to be comfortable with who we are.

Leo also rules creativity, so it is easy for anyone with this placement to have a hidden talent. They can have a commanding stage presence, know how to take on leadership roles and they can bring people together.

The native needs to remember not to hide their light and to feel comfortable both inside and out.

Great motivators and mentors

Communication can be tough for the native because they might not trust or could be apprehensive of the judgment of others.

Time is the healer and teacher. The more their confidence grows, the less resistance there is to hiding or changing who they are. They get better at communicating when they have this revelation.

These folks will be the best motivational speakers because they will know how to overcome and fulfill their purpose. Their words can be a source of healing for others who might struggle with loving themselves as well.

Chiron in Leo is sympathetic, a great listener, and knows how to motivate others.

Difficulty accepting compliments

With this placement, accepting compliments may be challenging since they will compete with their inner critic. They could feel doubtful when they are younger but as they get older they will know how to see who is genuinely giving compliments and who provides them with constructive criticism.

The more they silence the critical voice inside, the more clarity they get.

Healthy self-esteem

As the native with this placement evolves and learns, they will feel extremely secure with who they are.

Of course, in their younger years, they might feel challenged to accept that they are incredible and worthy. With time, they will learn to appreciate all of the wonderful qualities they may have wanted to hide from.

Eventually, the healing of this wound will allow the native to radiate like the sun.

Chiron in Leo wound

The wounded healer in the sign of Leo reflects someone bursting with creativity, imagination, and purpose. The problem is that they do not see these wonderful qualities in themselves, so Chiron will teach them how to love themselves whether they want to or not.

When others compliment them, they might feel that the person praising them is being facetious. Coming to terms with and accepting that they are talented, creative, and worthy of attention will allow them to heal as they get older.

The goal of this Chiron wound is for the native to fall in love with themselves and their abilities. They need to learn not to limit themselves or to rely on their inner critics. Silencing the voice that tells them that they are not enough is one way to combat the negative manifestations of this placement.

Nevertheless, the native has to learn to be more confident in the spotlight and not shy away from the world. After all, they are here to shine brightly and fearlessly.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.