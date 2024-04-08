6 Planets Bring Incredible Luck To Love For 3 Zodiac Signs From Now To April 14

April 8 - 14, 2024, brings us a New Moon in Aries, Sun conjunct Mercury, Moon conjunct Jupiter, a lunar alignment with Venus, and a big, beautiful Sun-Moon transit — all of it spells love. Maybe it's just that we're all so ready for the good weather and the changes that come with Spring, but there's a vibe of love, and so many of us cannot deny that the feeling is real.

While we're all open and eager to see some positive change in our love lives, we'll be stepping out of the way to let these three zodiac signs get their fill this week, as so much of the week will be dedicated to healing relationships and planning great outings for the near future. This week doesn't have us looking too far into the future. If we can get through the month, then we'll consider ourselves very, very fortunate indeed!

There's a lot of Mars/Aries energy guiding us during the week. While that sometimes puts people on edge, we will see how this kind of planetary action gives us the strength to stand by our convictions. We want the best relationship we can have, and we know that means we have to get to work. So, we shall. So, we will see success and joy.

Three zodiac signs are incredibly lucky in love all week, thanks to six particular planets.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's an important differentiation going on here, and that takes place with you knowing it's not just a good vibe you're feeling all week long. Your perception of goodness is open, and you're ready for it. That's the difference. You're the one who has changed, Cancer. So, if you continue to give out such a good vibe, you won't be able to help but attract the right people to you romantically.

Whether in a relationship or not, something is happening inside you that makes you seem more accessible and less afraid. Mercury's energy makes you feel confident and social, while the New Moon in Aries shows you that you are quite the joker when you want to be. This week, you are bringing the laughs. You're in such a good mood that you don't see why you should hold back.

If you are partnered, you'll notice your person is much more open to your ideas this week. If you are single and looking, you'll see that this week's flings open the doors to finding someone you will see as worthy and delightful. This is a great week of love, luck, and good health. Keep it light, enjoy the time you've got here, and all the best of everything to you and whoever is lucky enough to have you as a romantic partner.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Between the week's Jupiter-Venus energy and your natural ability to go with the flow regarding spontaneity and romance, you'll probably feel rather accomplished when it comes to love. While you might not have expected to feel this way, you might take a moment to look at the world around you to see that not everyone gets the luck you have this week, April 8 - 14, 2024.

There's a Gemini Moon and a Cancer Moon — these lunar events will help keep you on an even keel when it comes to the many outings you and your partner may attend. Yes, it's a very social and outgoing week for you, and you'll be doing it arm-in-arm with the person you love most. Having this kind of relationship is fun for you; you love knowing that your person enjoys social life as much as you do.

Your luck this week starts Monday, and it ushers in the power of good decision-making during the New Moon conjunct Mercury. With the Moon conjunct Jupiter happening shortly after, you'll see that what you have with your partner is not just a temporary 'good thing.' This is the real deal, and you know it now. This inspires you to find out more, do more things together, and get to know the person you already know even better.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As long as things fit into their prospective 'right places,' you feel like all is well in the world, Capricorn. During the week of April 8 - 14, 2024, you'll be pleased to know that the Saturn-Moon alignment will not only put all those pieces into the right order for you, but you'll see how this mirrors how you run your romantic life. While we couldn't say you are 'running it' per se, you kinda-sorta are doing just that.

But that's OK. As they say, "It's a dirty job, but somebody's gotta do it." Relationships can be rough if things go chaotic, so at least one person must keep the order. And, naturally, that would be you, Capricorn. The irony here is that you tend to attract chaotic people into your life; maybe you just like the irony!

Anyway, what's great is that this is the week that your partner works with your 'rules,' and while you're not exactly a tyrant, you are definitely into your rules. You can bend, but you aren't ready to break. This week feels so wonderful for you because your partner just goes along for the ride, trusting in you to keep it going. While others might sneer at such an arrangement, if it gives you power and control, it gives you an equal amount of bliss. Bliss is what generates your love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.