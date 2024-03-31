Love & Relationships Horoscope For April 1, 2024

There's something magical about a new month. The start of Aries may be one of jokes and laughter, but for many zodiac signs, it's time to take a relationship and love more seriously. Here is your love horoscope and astrology forecast for each zodiac sign in astrology on April 1.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 01, 2024:

Aries

There's nothing more significant in a relationship than your ability to be authentically yourself. So when Mercury retrograde begins in your house of self, it makes sense that you would ponder what it means to be you. You may have changed parts of yourself to fit the needs of another. You can do a mini-review during the next 3 weeks to make personal changes and improvements. This could rock the boat in some areas but help you to bring things back into focus in a way that works best for you long-term.

Taurus

Taurus, you may experience a boost in your intuition. Now that Mercury retrograde begins in your spirituality sector, pay attention to your inner thoughts, voice, and insights. This begins a time of deep introspection and growth. You may perceive things you missed earlier this year about your love life. This could be a great healing moment, returning you to a place of peace and wholeness.

Gemini

We all need good friends, and perhaps you have neglected a few key relationships. During this year's first Mercury retrograde in your friendship sector, it's time to reconnect with people in your life who bring you joy. You may be the one who reaches out to old friends, ex-lovers, and even family members. Don't be afraid to try to rebuild bridges that were burned in the past. Aim to be a peacemaker. Starting over again may be possible under the right circumstances.

Cancer

A job loss can put a strain on your personal life and make it feel impossible to be in a loving relationship. Now that Mercury retrograde begins in your career sector you may find a new role at a company allowing you to put the pieces of your life back together again. This could be the start of your love life growing in a more positive way, too. You may see the light at the end of the tunnel and start feeling much better about your future prospects.

Leo

Are you planning to go back to school? If you are, this Mercury retrograde may be perfect for you this time of year. You can review colleges and universities that provide what you need in the next few weeks. If your family or partner will need to make some career, work or relocation adjustments, the next few weeks can assist in talking about what that would entail and how you can create a smooth transition for everyone involved.

Virgo

The gossip mill is alive and well, and during Mercury retrograde, you may find out who has spread a few rumors about your love life. It may be wise to keep a few things to yourself during this time, especially if you're navigating jealous relatives or people who seem unwilling to accept your partner. Pulling back a bit and allowing things to run their course may be a wise choice.

Libra

An ex could be resurfacing in your life to try and start all over again. Since this Mercury retrograde begins in your partnership sector, it may be a welcomed surprise for you. You may find that you both learned quite a bit during your separation, and being apart opened your eyes to the love you share. While you may struggle to pick back where you left off, the next three weeks can help you see if a genuine reconciliation is possible.

Scorpio

Health is so important to relationships. If you've been neglecting your body, mind and spirit this year, lucky for you, Mercury retrograde will help you reset your priorities. You can start working out or going for daily walks. You might reconsider your dietary choices, too. If you have recently broken up with someone, you might even decide you want to get back into shape to reclaim your power. It's time to do things for you.

Sagittarius

What is love to you, Sagittarius? During Mercury retrograde in your romantic love and creativity sector, it's time to think about the little things you enjoy in a relationship. Do you want the door opened for you or not? Is it important to see your partner every day, or do you like space? You may not know what you truly desire, so think about it and start having discussions with the person you are dating or in a long-term relationship with.

Capricorn

Life can get so busy, and your distant family members are harder to stay in touch with. During this Mercury retrograde, you may take a road trip to visit family. This is a great time to plan an upcoming family reunion and see what dates work for everyone. You can get quotes or find a nice location for your relatives to meet for a few days and enjoy each other's company.

Aquarius

Writing is good for the soul, and if you love to share your feelings on paper, this is the perfect time to journal, write poems or revisit works you've shared with others. During this year's first Mercury retrograde, your communication sector lights up and allows you to review your thoughts and ideas. If you have been dream-journalling or writing down intentions and manifestations since the start of the year, revisit them to see what's come true and what is left unfulfilled.

Pisces

It's good to revisit your budget, especially if you share one with your partner. This Mercury retrograde brings attention to your finances and property. If you have to prepare for tax season, use this time to gather your papers and files. You can discuss with your partner any thing you need to know about joint taxes or if you will file separately. Review tax rules that may benefit you, and consider the budget you'd like to set for the rest of the year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.