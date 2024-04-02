5 Zodiac Signs With The Powerful Horoscopes On April 3, 2024

What goes around, comes around. That's the energy this Wednesday. Nevertheless, someone has to set off the chain reaction.

You will get to do that on this day if you are one of the five zodiac signs — Scorpio, Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and Virgo.

Each of these five zodiac signs are set to have the powerful horoscopes on April 3.

Now's the time to turn up your giving side and be a light in the darkness for those in need.

First of all, we have Sun conjunct North Node in Aries opposite Lilith Retrograde in Libra standing out as cosmic benefactors. So, the theme of this day is to be self-aware even in situations that lean towards peer pressure.

If you choose to indulge the latter, let it be a choice that makes sense for you and your life. After all, all peer pressure is not negative.

Just watch out for folks who try to demonize your right to say no. The cosmic forces don't want you to ignore red flags.

Mars and Saturn in Pisces are also highlighted as positive influences on this day. So, focus on your priorities above all else. Some of you may need to adjust this if you have a history of people-pleasing and not setting healthy boundaries.

You need to make sure that your priorities are truly yours and not someone else's. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 3, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best, most powerful horoscopes on April 3, 2024:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Lying still

Best time of the day: 6 - 7 pm

Scorpio, the path forward may be obscure (mainly because of Mercury Retrograde), but you are urged to trust yourself and trust the cosmic forces. You have strong powers backing you up. So, as long as you follow the path that resonates deeply with you, you will be fine.

You are also encouraged to ground yourself and be mindful. Meditating, sitting still for a few minutes, focused breathing, and peacefully immersing yourself in art (maybe diamond painting!) are some excellent techniques for this.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Listening to your intuition and the signs

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Cancer, if you need to take a step back and just relax, even if it's the middle of the week, don't feel guilty. The energy on Wednesday urges you to support yourself and watch out for signs of burnout. A trip to the spa for a full-body massage may be a great idea, too!

Also, if you observe any signs and synchronicities around you, pay attention. At this time, the cosmic forces will communicate more freely with you. Note down what you experience and try to figure out the message later.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Trying something new

Best time of the day: 7 am

Pisces, if no one is willing to take the lead, you must. It does not matter what stereotype they force on you. You, in your capacity to connect with the collective, are one of the truest leaders that can exist. The cosmic forces are here to support you if you choose this path.

You are also encouraged to sit still and meditate before you embark on this new adventure. This will help you decide what to do next and how to do it in alignment with your personal values.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Buddy work

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, you may not realize this, but help exists all around you. You just need to have faith in yourself and your path. The universe will connect you to those you need and lead you where you need to go.

On Wednesday, you are also encouraged to embrace the opposing principle of teamwork. Yes, you are excellent at working solo, but you can also be an excellent leader if you give yourself the chance to work well with others.

5. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Helping your friends

Best time of the day: 3 am

Virgo, you have power at your fingertips on Wednesday. Trust yourself and bring your wishes to life. Now's the time to lean into manifestation magic and turn everything around. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success!

You are also encouraged to share your blessings with your best friends and loved ones. At this time, you have the unique ability to grow alone and also grow together with others.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.