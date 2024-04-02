3 Zodiac Signs Might Benefit From Prioritizing Finances Over Love On April 3, 2024

There's certainly nothing too surprising about knowing that many, many people care much more about careers than they do about settling down and starting a family at this point in their lives.

Many people are impelled by the desire for monetary success and the esteem that comes with building a career to such a high level that success is only a matter of time. While love is always an option, it's a less-chosen option at this point in the game.

Three zodiac signs will find that staying true to themselves comes naturally during the Aquarius Moon's conjunct Pluto. On April 3, 2024, we will see that right now, what's important is establishing the kind of success that allows us to feel secure and possibly set up for life.

Big dreamers don't always dream about love and romance; in fact, we might want to square away some security before we even 'dare' to think about love.

So, it's not really about wanting love less; it's simply about focusing on what we want NOW. The answer for these three zodiac signs is clear: we want success. We don't have the time or the patience for love. Perhaps that's why we're working so hard right now. When we feel the call towards love, we can run to it, knowing we are secure and financially stable.

Zodiac signs who might benefit from prioritizing finances over love on April 3, 2024:

1. Taurus

During the Aquarius Moon conjunct Pluto, you've got one thing on your mind: making the money. You aren't one of those people who feel the need to think of money as 'evil.' In fact, you're all for the stuff, and you love the idea of being successful. And why not? While you consider yourself a 'lover, not a fighter,' you certainly do love success enough to think of it as your main romance, at least for now.

April 3 shows you that you need to put love and romance on the back burner on Wednesday. That doesn't mean that if you're in a relationship, you ignore or break up with the person you're with. It just means that you need to have a conversation with this person so that they understand what's coming. You are success-driven, and you're not backing away from this commitment.

So, as it stands, what drives you is the idea of setting your life up in security and, possibly, style, too. What you're doing is thinking of the future. With all of that Pluto energy charging your batteries up, you know it won't come knocking on your door. You need to work for it, and you need to do it without the distraction of romance. Romance, for you, is what you tend to do on the weekends and vacations, and hopefully, you've got yourself a very understanding partner.

2. Cancer

Being that you know exactly what love is all about, you've recently decided to put love on hold and concentrate on the areas in your life that really need some help. It's taken you a long time to admit that you need to focus on things 'other' than love and romance, as you've given so much of yourself to the cause. On April 3, however, you'll be jolted into action with Pluto's transformational vibes, and you'll see that 'it's now or never.' You've got to make the move, Cancer.

During Aquarius Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll realize that all those hopes and dreams for the riches and luxuries you crave will only manifest if you make them so. If you've been waiting for someone else to wave the wand and magically materialize all your wishes for you, then this is your wake-up call. If you want the riches, then guess what? You're the one in charge of making them possible.

To do this, you have to hunker down and focus. You may not have taken work too seriously in the past, but you still have plenty of time. Love comes to you very naturally, but you're also quite wary of love and romance. If you're going to pull back for a while, you might as well spend that time seeking out success. Just do it, Cancer. Go for it. Trust that this is your destiny and that if you put your mind to it, nothing can stop you.

3. Leo

Love is all around you. With that knowledge, you now feel you can shift your attention to what demands your brain power, and that is your career. While you're a free spirit and you love your love, you are also someone who could easily be distracted by romance. That definitely takes a bite out of any kind of success that you might want to pursue. During the Aquarius Moon conjunct Pluto on Wednesday, you'll see that the lines are very clear. It's one or the other, and you need to make a choice.

This doesn't mean you let go of love to seek success, but if you don't focus, you'll miss your opportunity. You want that opportunity, as it's the road to riches, as far as you can see. If you want to experience something other than love and romance, then it's time to think of yourself as a worker dedicated to doing the job well and being paid for it just as well.

Success matters. It's not a competition for you, and you aren't enamored with showing off the spoils of victory; what you want is to live securely. That's all, and during the Aquarius Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll get it into your head that if this is literally going to happen, then you have to hunker down and make it so. This day has you choosing success over love because that makes the most sense to you right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.