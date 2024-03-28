How Moon Trine Neptune Improves Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On March 29

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 29, 2024:

Aries

Ahh, love. It can give you such a vivid imagination, Aries. One moment, you can imagine your future with the one you love, walking down an aisle to think their lack of communication means they no longer love you.

This is a day where your imagination could go in various directions, and it's the Moon working with Neptune. Take this energy and use it for good. Envision the future you hope for, and set an intention with hopes for it to come true.

Taurus

Empathy may not be your strongest trait, but you are all about success. This is why you're willing to work on and use empathy to bring your relationship closer. Today, you may find a way to connect with your partner through something as simple as a hug or a listening ear. Your presence may be all that's needed to make things feel new again.

Gemini

Emotional connection can feel challenging, but it can come naturally when you are good at understanding your mate. Today, try placing yourself in your partner's or another person's shoes when something they do doesn't make sense. Finding empathy in certain situations can do wonders for your relationship.

Cancer

Attraction can be romantic, but it does not have to be. You may find something you see within your mate that is delightfully irresistible to you, but they don't see that specific trait in the same way. This is a day for expressing your thoughts and feelings openly and honestly. If you admire something, let others know.

Leo

Love can have a dreamy feel today. You can be caught up in infatuation or pure emotion regarding your mate, and you may find it hard to see any flaws. Keep both feet on the ground if you're going out on a first date tonight. You could easily be swept off your feet now and later think you were blinded by desire and not true love.

Virgo

It's so nice when you are proud to be with someone. You want to show the world that you have found the love of your life. Today may be one of those days when you upload a few couple's photos on your social media. For fun, you can try the album feature on Instagram or make a nice collage of friends' and couples' pics for your cover image on Facebook.

Libra

What are your goals for love? It's OK to have a goal when it comes to romance. When would you like to get married? How many children do you wish to have? Do you hope to live in a house, or do you prefer an apartment? There are so many great things to look forward to, so list them all and allow yourself to dream.

Scorpio

You can use the power of attraction to bring a new love into your life. If you're already in a committed relationship, meditation can help you enhance your love bond and grow closer and stronger with each other.

Today, research various forms of meditation to help you decide which one to try when manifesting the love you want in your life—now and in the future.

Sagittarius

Is someone being unfaithful, or are they not acting in a way that you feel they ought to be? This could be a day for a psychic reading to ask specific questions about your relationship's status. You can contact someone online or ask friends for a recommendation. Asking and talking to someone can help to relieve your mind of worry and give you some peace.

Capricorn

It's always so nice to get a tarot card reading for you and a loved one to understand your relationship better. Is your love written in the stars? Is there some insight you can receive from a particular question and card draw? If you have always wanted to get a couple's tarot card and love reading, today may be a great day to visit a local place and get one.

Aquarius

A synastry chart can contain a lot of information, and perhaps you wonder if you and your potential love match are meant to be. This is a great day to consult with a professional astrologer about your love life, future, and potential changes in your relationship.

If you desire to go above and beyond a love horoscope, you can look at organizations online that connect you with certified astrologers to see who can do a reading for you.

Pisces

There's always time for love, and if you decide, you will make it. Today is perfect for affection, plenty of hugs, and quality time spent with your partner. If you are in a committed relationship, consider doing things that bring you closer together, like going for a night walk or cuddling on the sofa.

If you're single, do something romantic, even if it's just for you. For example, take a leisurely bubble bath or read a romance novel by Jackie Collins, Nicholas Sparks, or another novelist you like.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.