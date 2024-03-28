Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 29, 2024

Advice each individual zodiac sign needs, based on a single tarot card reading.
By Aria Gmitter
Written on Mar 28, 2024
Photo: gomixer, Andrii Lysenko from Getty Images, Trendify, Veranika Dzik | Canva Pro
Happy Friday! Here is a tarot horoscope for each individual zodiac sign for March 29, 2024. Each card reading can provide helpful advice for your life, relationships, career, friendships and relationships.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 29, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
Someone needs to know how you truly feel about them. You may be sending mixed signals that reveal a little bit of uncertainty on your part. Are you in or are you out of a relationship? If you are all in, let your mate know. It could be that they are worried your relationship is in trouble.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The World. reversed
You did it! You're feeling pretty accomplished right now. The goals you've set for yourself this week are going to happen. Good job, Taurus. You did exactly what you set out to do.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
What should you do right now to make more money? You might soon receive two job offers. Deciding will be tough. It's never easy to decline one, as you may wonder if you're making the right choice. Follow your heart, Gemini.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Why argue? You may not like how someone has decided to go about their life. However, their choices are no reflection of yours. You have to let them live their life as you do the same. Love and let people be themselves.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Death
It's over. You are ready to move on to the next chapter of your life. It's bittersweet to know that you have loved and also did all you can do. Saying goodbye is never easy, but once you get closer, it will be much easier to start the next chapter of your life.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
Be patient and try not to worry. Things work out the way they are meant to. You can stay up all night playing out how things will happen. But the truth is you won't know until they do. You'll cross that bridge once you get to it.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Fool, reversed
You were warned, and this time, rather than rush ahead into a situation you were unsure about, you listened. Good advice is always smart to follow. It's wonderful that you were brave enough to do what needed to be done.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed
You could make a change, but why? Now may not be the right time, and others could try to push you into a decision you don't feel comfortable making. You might second-guess yourself; however, follow the facts. Emotions can often cloud logic, so trust what you have researched and found to be true.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
This is a confusing time for someone. A situation could happen that causes a friend to feel like they need to talk. When you're the shoulder to cry on, you might not know what to say to make things right. You may not have to say anything; your presence can be all the support that's needed.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups
It's a wonderful day for thoughtful reflection and meditation. Spend some time alone and gather your thoughts. Use a meditation bowl or a tuning fork if you have one. Enjoy a little bit of sunlight and get in some fresh air. Go for a walk in nature and journal your thoughts.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Priestess
You were born an intuitive being, and maybe you are unsure of yourself because you have made mistakes in the past. That's OK. You can return to where you need to be by learning to trust yourself again. Quiet your mind and try to hear your inner voice today.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Should you quit? It may appear to be the right decision; however, sometimes that's your fear speaking, and it's best to wait. You may be going through a challenging, busy time that feels more like an uphill climb. Hang in there, Pisces. You will see that persistence and grit often pay off in the end.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.