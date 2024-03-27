Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 28, 2024

Happy Thursday, zodiac signs. Here is what each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals for Thursday, March 28, 2024, based on the Major and Minor tarot cards, including the energy of the Moon and Sun.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Something incredible happens when you take responsibility for things in your life. You have observed the blame game in others, but not you, Aries. You will own whatever travesty hits and turn it into a valuable lesson. You're here to grow, which this tarot card indicates to you today. You are using stumbling blocks as stepping stones to the top!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Healing is never a one-and-done situation. As nice as it would be to say that you're 'done' and nothing will penetrate your heart again, there's always that tiny shard of emotion that you may have missed. The process of closure, especially when it comes to matters of the heart, takes time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Go ahead. Pat yourself on the back. You're making incredible progress in your life right now, and you know it. You don't have to feel bad about humble bragging when you have overcome a bad situation. It is compelling and a testament to how resilient you are. Acknowledge that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Don't be that person who gives lip service to what you feel. You can say that you really trust yourself, but unless you take action on the way you think and feel it's all talk. To believe in one's self also means to take action on that belief. So walk the walk you profess to take, in otherwords, practice what you preach.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You need a great big celestial hug, don't you, Leo? You've been hurt and felt like the world is weighing on your shoulders. Rather than pretend that everything is OK, take care of yourself. Tend to self-care. Be brave and ask for support when needed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Are you still thinking about an ex from the past? The memory of someone seems to be better than what you have now because the mind is a trickster. It can fool you into thinking that your history is stronger than your future. You don't want to be caught in an illusion. Be present and live for now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You don't need to prolong your happiness, Libra! It can be found in the here and now; it doesn't have to be something randomly generated but a conscious choice. It isn't a good idea to wait to be happy until the boxes are checked because there always will be new boxes to be filled. You may not be where you wish to be just yet, and that's okay. However, there is beauty in the here and now, and life doesn't need to be perfect to appreciate the good that is present.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

It is wise to address what is driving a decision before you make it and ensure that your being is standing on solid ground. Emotional shakiness can cause you to make different choices than if you were feeling whole. Before deriving any conclusions, take a moment to take a few deep breaths and find your inner peace. Some good reflection questions like "Is this out of faith or fear?" can be helpful for you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

New cards are waiting around the corner for you, Sag. This is a great time to brainstorm future visions or goals and assess what they may ask of you to get there. Then muster up the confidence you deserve and shoot your shot, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

The only way through is through. Negative emotions can feel, well, negative, but they are part of the human experience and are so crucial to feeling through fully. While it may be uncomfortable, face the pain and address any tools you may have used to get by without addressing them, like over-intellectualization or overthinking, which can escape from feeling.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Life can be too heavy to bear alone; having a community you can confide in makes the load lighter and the path more delightful overall. Don't be afraid to be the first one to reach out to build relationships! Whether inviting someone out for a coffee date or hosting a game night in your home, sometimes the first step to gaining friends is to be a friend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Overcoming challenges may not come from the process you anticipated; it isn't always firmly standing your ground, being unshaken like a machine. It can be a much somber, more vulnerable experience of acceptance and love to move on. Don't be afraid if it looks like feeling through the pain or letting others in. It may be an inward journey that takes the mustering of strength before you feel ready to tackle it head-on! Embrace where you're at, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.