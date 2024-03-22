5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On March 23, 2024

Where you are may not be where you want to be, but don't let that sour you on March 23, 2024. This Saturday's energy is all about acknowledging your blessings and not underestimating the power of time and persistence.

Of course, five zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Aries — will have the best horoscopes under this influence. But that doesn't mean the other zodiac signs can't benefit from this wisdom, too.

Firstly, Venus conjunct Saturn in Pisces opposite Moon in Virgo stands out as the main astrological driver. It's a confluence of big powers, to say the least. So expect big changes in your life when you align yourself with this.

The blessings you will reap will depend on whether you can blend your practical needs with the more dreamy side of your personality. After all, whoever said being an artist is not practical probably forgot about the existence of Netflix, Hulu, and more.

The Moon conjunct Lilith in Virgo adds weight to this message by reminding us that the people you sometimes don't think fondly of, like traditional wives who villainize feminists, may actually be more on your side than the ones tricking you into serving them.

Juno in Virgo conjunct Moon brings everything together by asking us to turn inward. Meditation can help you find deep insights even when everything on the outside seems confusing. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 23, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the greatest horoscopes on March 23, 2024:

1. Cancer

Cancer, your mantra for Saturday is "financial independence." If you are in a relationship or situation with someone holding you hostage through money, now's the time to turn the tables on them. The cosmic forces have your back as long as you have yours. You are also encouraged not to be a giver today. Just receive. And do things for yourself that you have wanted to do but couldn't. It's time to take self-care seriously and not let anyone convince you to put yourself last.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, hold your ground on Saturday. You are exactly where you need to be, doing the thing you should be doing. Don't let anyone convince you otherwise. The cosmic forces are 100% on your side. So don't let the naysayers bother you. You are also encouraged to sit still at least once and think about what you truly want — on a small scale. Do you want to eat ice cream from your favorite shop? Buy craft supplies? Buy a new houseplant? Indulge yourself with the small things that guarantee joy.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Saturday's energy is all about fighting for what is rightfully yours and not giving an inch to anyone who says anything different. It's now or never. So hype yourself up and be your own best friend. Because if not you, then who? You are also urged to consider egalitarianism and what it means to you. The world is changing, and you are part of it. So what would you like to see to make life more meaningful, oriented towards everyone's well-being, and equal?

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Egalitarianism

Best time of the day: 3 am/pm

4. Pisces

Pisces, be careful of where you invest your hard-earned money and who you choose to look up to. You are at a junction in life where you will either become the authority and seize your destiny, or you will give away power to someone else. Now that you know, choose what's right for you. You are also encouraged to think, breathe, sleep, and eat through creativity and art. What that means for each of you will be different, but now's the time to give your soul free rein so you can create what you are secretly envisioning.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Creativity & art

Best time of the day: 3 am & 10 pm

5. Aries

Aries, Saturday's energy is perfect for reflection, changing tactics, and doubling down on what's important to you. Don't let other people and their opinions confuse you. Too many cooks will spoil the broth at this time. Instead, trust your gut and move forward with confidence. The cosmic forces are backing you up. You are also encouraged to "punch it out" if you feel the need to release pent-up emotions. The neighborhood boxing gym is a great place to do so, and smash rooms are also great places to do so if you have one in your city. You don't need all this to scream it out. Just give yourself permission to feel it and let it out in the comfort of your home, and then punch the air a few times if you need to.

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: "Punching it out"

Best time of the day: 2 am

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.