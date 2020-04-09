6 Reasons Why A Self-Care Routine Is Crucial More Now Than Ever

When you don't take care of yourself, you will feel burn out.

It's easy to put yourself last on the list. You have children, a husband and a job. This doesn't leave much time for yourself.

But learning how to take care of yourself isn't just a minor issue. If you don't have a steady self-care routine, you're going to reach "burnout," the point where everything is overwhelming and impossible to get through.

When you think of self-care, it's easy to think of getting a massage or a mani/pedi. But that's not necessarily the truth.

Self-care is something you practice daily, and it's taking care of your mind, body, and spirit.

Taking care of yourself is a priority. When you don't take care of yourself, you will feel burnt out. This can also lead to feelings of resentment toward your family and friends.

You can start with eating a healthy meal, going for a walk, or ten minutes of mindfulness. It doesn't have to be difficult. Make sure it is something you like. That way you will continue with the practice.

Here are 6 reasons to start taking care of yourself now, to avoid burnout later:

1. Self-care helps promote better memory.

We have become a sleep-deprived culture. The cost is forgetfulness. Have you ever noticed that when you don't get enough sleep, you are more prone to making mistakes?

This can affect your family and your work performance. Make sure to get between seven to nine hours of sleep. Take a thirty-minute power nap in the middle of the day. Your mind will thank you for it.

2. It will help your heart.

Exercise is one of the best forms of self-care. Yet so many people cut it out of their life. Start to schedule time for exercise. You can start by walking in ten minutes one direction from your house, and then walking back.

There you go, you added twenty minutes of exercise into your day, and you're off to a great start. Try adding some weight lifting to your exercise regime.

Not only is this good for your heart, but it's also good for your strength. Especially as you get older. People that have a regular exercise routine report feeling better. And you can't beat the endorphin high!

3. Self-care helps improve your mood.

Have you been more irritable these days? This can happen when you put yourself last on the list. Taking care of yourself will help you feel better about yourself. It will also help you set better boundaries.

So, you can stop saying yes when you mean no. Your friends and family will thank you for this in the long run.

4. You won't take life so seriously.

You will be able to ride through the highs and lows of life more easily. You will begin to realize you don't have to be perfect, and neither does anyone else. You have realistic expectations of yourself and others.

You have already gotten through some difficult times, and realize you can do it again if you have to. Let's face it, we've all been around someone who takes life way too seriously.

You probably couldn't wait to get away. Enjoy where you are in life and the people you are with.

5. You'll be able to care for others better.

When you don't take care of yourself, you're putting yourself at risk of burn out. This makes it difficult to take care of others.

It can make you feel jealous of your friends and family that actually care about you. It's hard to feel appreciated when you feel burnt out.

6. You won't feel as stressed out.

Tired of always worrying about the future? Will you have enough money, love, time, etc.? You can't predict the future. I have found many people spend too much time thinking ahead. This creates a lot of unnecessary stress.

Not only do a lot of people spend way too much time trying to predict the future, they always predict it will turn out bad. If you can't stop trying to predict the future, then predict a positive outcome.

It's easy to focus on what you don't have rather than on what you do have. I know I am guilty of it. If you continue on this path you will feel resentful. It can even lead to depression. It will also leave you feeling empty.

Stop, and think of three good things that happened today. This will help change your mindset.

Lianne Avila is a marriage and family therapist. She has been helping others for fourteen years and absolutely loves her work. Please visit Lessons for Love for more help.

This article was originally published at Lessons for Love. Reprinted with permission from the author.