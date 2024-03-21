5 Zodiac Signs With Good Horoscopes On March 22, 2024

Soft and poignant. That's the energy on Friday, March 22, for everyone. It will call on you to evaluate before you move. And once you do, it will ask you to be confident and not sabotage yourself.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer. The rest of the zodiac signs can learn something from this, too.

Firstly, we begin today with a powerful astrological transit. Mars will officially move to Pisces after its stint in Aquarius. So prepare to feel more whimsical and more elusively creative as the days go by.

This energy will impact your romantic life more so than others, especially if physical touch is your and your partner's love language.

Saturn conjunct Venus in Pisces' relationship with Moon in Virgo is also being highlighted today as a beneficial energy. So, the push and pull between creativity and practicality are underlined.

After all, true creativity is controlled chaos. That's how something understandable is birthed into the world.

The Sun in Aries adds weight to this message by reminding us not to lose faith in our dreams. It doesn't matter who believes in you or not.

From business leaders to tenured professors to top entertainers, everyone was once a nobody who manifested their dream through a relentless pursuit of what they knew was possible. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 22, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 22, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 am & 10 pm

Virgo, Friday's energy is momentous for you. You may wake up and realize you are ready for change and to close unnecessary chapters in your life. Let your intuition guide you. You have the cosmic forces supporting you, whether you can see it or not.

You are also encouraged not to allow people-pleasing or emotional blackmail to derail your day. Be strong and keep setting healthy boundaries. Otherwise, someone may steal your blessings.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Play & fun

Best time of the day: 8 am & 2 pm

Leo, if you have been thinking of starting a side hustle or putting down money on a business (solo or with friends), now's the time to do it. The energy is extremely fortunate for such moves. If you are part of a group, just make sure everyone knows their responsibilities. This will prevent fights and disagreements later.

You are also encouraged to make time for fun and games. It can be thrilling to always be in go, go, go mode, but you will benefit more from letting your soul breathe in the company of folks you love and feel happy around the most.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Engaging with friends

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Taurus, if you have been feeling the urge to change your banking partners or the bank you trust, now's the time to do so. Trust your intuition, especially if you are taking out a loan or wish to refinance a debt, but also read up on any pertinent information material.

You are also encouraged to make time for fun and friends, even if it's sending them a check-in message to ask them how they are doing. Those of you who are great at mixing cocktails will be the life of the party now.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Luck work

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Gemini, Friday's energy is sweet and happy for you. Your friends and close acquaintances will love and support you. You will also feel ready to take on the world, especially if you are starting something new or taking the first steps toward fulfilling your dreams.

If you feel called to, engage with your luck today and make a bet on yourself. Some of you may also get lucky at slots and the lottery. But for most of you, this lucky energy is about hyping yourself up and challenging yourself to prove you can do something.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Intimate family

Best time of the day: 2 am

Cancer, the energy on Friday is all about being proactive and observant for you. Whether that's in your workplace or at home, stop falling into autopilot and live more mindfully. You will suddenly realize what you can do to supercharge your future and change the narrative.

If you have a family gathering to attend, be prepared to have your mind blown. Good surprises await! This also includes your significant other and their family if you are in a relationship.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.