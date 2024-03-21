Accurate Horoscope For March 22, 2024 — The Moon Enters Virgo

It's time to focus on self-improvement, zodiac signs. The Moon will leave the energetic and dynamic sign of Leo to enter the earthy and pragmatic Virgo sign. The Sun remains in Aries, and we are still within the first week of the Spring Solstice. Here's what this means for each zodiac on March 22, and their horoscopes.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, March 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to prioritize your physical and emotional health. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of wellness. It's the perfect day for scheduling an information session with a potential life coach. Check out others to see which one feels like a perfect fit for your needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to step out of your comfort zone and make time for play. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of creativity. Bring out your old adult coloring books and color a design. Put out a puzzle for you to complete this month or go out with friends for a paint course.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It feels good to be close to the people you love, Gemini. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of home and the family. This is the perfect time to schedule a dinner with your relatives. If you have a family reunion coming up, make your travel plans and don't forget to RSVP.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Speak clearly and bring something important up for conversation. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of communication. This is the perfect time for you to write a letter, journal or have a nice coffee chat with your best friend to catch up on each other's lives.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Save and save some more. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of money. Today is perfect for finding new ways to make the might dollar stretch. You can look into deals online before shopping. If you have a strong budget, this could be the time to tweak it and make improvements.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is your time to shine. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of personal development. What have you been planning and needing to improve lately? Make a list and prioritize your goals. Figure out a schedule so you can hit specific benchmarks by a certain date.I

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

We all have those people who don't want to get along with anyone. You want to be a peacemaker. Lucky for you, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it helps you to figure out how to handle the difficult people in your life with class and grace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to network and socialize for business purposes. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of friendships. Get a little more active on LinkedIn or plan to go to a mixer with coworkers to share information about your business and industry and to get introduced to new connections.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What small things can you do at your job to make things flow better for yourself and others? The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of career and social status. This is a great time to have an annual evaluation or to speak to your boss and coworkers about areas that you've noticed could be improved. Be sure also to provide a few solutions or ideas.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you interested in going back to school? The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of learning, and this is the perfect day for dabbling in a few courses you would like to take. Speak with an academic advisor. Fill out a FAFSA form online to see if you qualify for any financial assistance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Hush. Sometimes, things are best left unsaid. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of secrets. This is not a day to freely say everything you have on your mind. Instead, listen more and when you can't listen, provide a time and day that you will be able to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A wonderful day for love is here. The Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of commitments. This is your time to see if your current relationship is what you want. Write a list of pros and cons, and remember that you don't have to say what's on your mind at all times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.