Love Horoscope For March 23, 2024 Brings Relationships Closer

Love may require patience and determination this Saturday during the eclipse in Libra. Here's what this may mean for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 23, 2024:

Aries

Choose yourself, Aries. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of wellness and health. Self-care can be a gateway to true love with another. Rest your mind and do things that foster a sense of happiness and joy down to your spiritual level.

Taurus

Be practical in love, Taurus. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of creativity and pleasure. Make time for fun and enjoy yourself. Experience moments that make you laugh later when the time has passed, and you're alone thinking about your partner.

Gemini

Family matters grow increasingly important to you, Gemini. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of home and family. This is what the 'good stuff' is all about. Do things that foster a strong sense of togetherness, loyalty, safety and trust.

Cancer

Talk about the future, and make what you desire a reality, Cancer. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of communication and understanding. Seek to know something new about the one you love. Give yourself time to listen as you also desire to be heard.

Leo

Aim to invest what you hope to get back in love, Leo. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of money and finances. Use this time to learn about money, how it works, and how to partner better with your significant other to grow wealth.

Virgo

Get to know yourself better, Virgo. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of individuality and self-awareness. Tap into your inner being and learn one thing about you that makes you easy to love. Then, when you are strong enough, look to change the one thing that may create friction in your relationship.

Libra

Think about the past, but don't let it define you. You're ready for a brighter future in love. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of spiritual past and your hidden enemies.

Hidden enemies can be work, how you think, or the things in life that are distractions from doing what you desire, thus affecting your happiness levels.

Scorpio

Friends can help you stay grounded, Scorpio, even if you fall in love. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of friendships, making it a great time to chat with friends. If you're struggling not to call an ex, set up an accountability system with your friends to keep you from doing what you promised yourself you wouldn't do.

Sagittarius

You should not have to work for love, Sagittarius, but you may need to do work to have a healthy relationship. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of career and social prominence.

Know your limitations, and be sure to stick to them even when you feel like you may be willing to compromise for love. Sometimes, compromise leads to resentment, and that's a path you don't want to travel down.

Capricorn

Self-respect is an essential part of true love, Capricorn. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of learning. It's OK to read self-help books, go to counseling, or talk to people who have had successful relationships. You can be a student of life, but it's also fun to study love.

Aquarius

You can learn so much from others, and you may discover the most from someone you let close to you, like a marital partner or lover. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of secrets. You can use this time to cultivate an intimate trust bond with your partner built on moments you share in privacy and love.

Pisces

It's OK to share a secret if you want to, but there are no laws that say you have to until you're ready. The Moon in Virgo will activate your solar house of commitments.

Know what you want from your mate and have your expectations clear. You don't always have to say everything you want at once. Be willing to give a relationship the time it needs to grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.