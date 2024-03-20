One-Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On March 21, 2024

We are in a season of change. The Sun continues to transit through the early degrees of Aries. The Moon is in lively Leo. Here's what is indicated for each zodiac sign according to the tarot on March 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal seems to be a theme in today's tarot card reading. The 3 in the Three of Swords card indicates that a third person may be influencing your partner or you regarding how you feel right now.

This can be a very tricky situation to navigate, but the warning is crystal clear. If you don't want to break up with someone, protect the integrity of your bond.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

There is just way too much going on right now, and with so much to do, you could be putting your relationship on the back burner. Rather than leave your love life on hold indefinitely, set a date in the future to go out and enjoy the company of the one you love. You will enjoy having something to look forward to doing, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Set your standards high, Gemini. While it's best not to have too many expectations, it's always smart to choose a partner or friend that fits your values. You can learn from a person who doesn't necessarily believe in the same things that you do, but your inner circle may be best kept small and with people who do agree with you most of the time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Are you afraid to change? Change can be so uncertain. Once you've begun to adjust to your new normal, you may find that you like how things are. Be patient with yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Are you ready to improve your life? If you are still unsure whether your life will improve once you begin this journey, realize that there aren't any promises as to what the future will hold, but you can be sure that your hard work and determination will pay off one day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Remember when? There's something so sweet about taking a stroll down memory lane. When you share something good that came up on your iPhone or Facebook memories today, you may enjoy a few hardy-belly laughs with a good friend. Consider making a silly little video to share, and have fun reflecting on time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Relationships take time to evolve, and even when you have a positive week, month, or year, you can still go through tough times with your partner. Difficulties help you to learn something about each other. You can rediscover your love and how much you truly care. It helps you to recommit to your partner because you realize they truly are 'still the one.'

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

What do you do when you can't stop loving someone? You may not know how to react if you realize they don't feel the same way. Yes, you can give it time. Maybe they will learn how much you mean to them. Or you can choose to separate yourself from the relationship until you can put things into perspective.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You can be so generous, Sagittarius. This tarot card indicates that your generous nature may be led to help a person or friend in need. You may discover that this individual isn't trying to be overly dependent. They simply need help to get a leg up. You're that person to lend a helping hand.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

All the pieces fall into place. You find that this relationship has emotional intelligence paired with a sense of coming home. This person is someone whom you can talk to easily and not fear being judged.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A love could start to blossom. You may feel the first spark of romance between you and another person. This is such a special experience. It's one thing to feel a sense of peace with a person you don't know well. But maybe this person could be your soulmate or twin flame. Only time will tell.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Do you feel stuck? It's time for change. Pick one area of your life that you want to improve this year. Then, start planning how you'll implement your steps. Your life goals are waiting, and you can turn them into a sweet reality.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.