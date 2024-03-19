One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On March 20, 2024

Success is just around the corner, zodiac signs. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon will be in Leo. We start the day with Life Path 4 energy, which is about personal time management and the ability to structure life so that we reach our goals. The March 20 one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign offers some much-needed advice for Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

OK, Aries. So you decided to have a pity party of one for a brief moment, but now it's time to roll up your sleeves and show the world (and yourself) exactly what you're made of. It's time to take action in true ram-style. You know what you need to do; now go for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You're eager to make a big name for yourself. You can imagine your life hitting the big league—perhaps on TikTok or Facebook. This is what you've been dreaming about lately, and it's totally reachable. All you need to do is hit the right momentum, and success is yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You mean well, but when you avoid a difficult conversation because you don't want to be offensive or you would rather not make someone you care about cry, you're actually not being helpful. You're delaying the truth, and truth delay means wasting time for you both. It may be best to rip off the bandaid on the wound you're trying to conceal. Exposure to the problem can be most healing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Is this realistic? it's wonderful to dream, but maybe you're choosing a path that's not right for you. Maybe you want to do something that will please your family, impress someone you have a crush on or prove an enemy wrong. Check your motive, Leo. Be sure that what you desire is truly your heart's cry.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You know someone who is both tender and sweet. They are so trusting and a bit naive. It's this naivete that makes you want to protect them. You don't want to see them make the same mistakes you've made, so you'll give all your advice. Hopefully, they will follow it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Wow. Someone may have done a number in your life by telling things about a situation that isn't true. It could be how they doubt a miracle can happen or their cynical mindset when you believe in full faith your chance will come. Sometimes, you must guard your heart from the naysayers, and today is that day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Swoon! It's hard to hold back the rush of emotions you're feeling right now. You're falling hard for someone you know. It's as if you're seeing this person for the first time. You didn't even know you could feel this way. They have touched your heart, and they are an irresistible force of nature to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

The least knowledgeable and those who are uneducated about your situation may be the most vocal. It's hard to feel neutral when this happens. Your temper could flair because how dare they speak on a topic they know nothing about? You could let them run rampant and allow their words to prove them wrong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You have all you need within your reach, Capricorn. A good friend may be the one person who can help you learn a new skill or gain some knowledge about a particular hobby you want to try. All you need to do is ask. Don't be shy!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

If you're tired of having to answer to other people, this tarot card is your sign to start your own business soon. You may even have an idea in mind. Plan it out. Strategize. Start small and work your way up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You have grit, Pisces. When life gets hard, you stick around and continue to work on your dreams. This is why you know that life has big plans for you. You're too determined to fail.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.