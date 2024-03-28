3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On March 29, 2024

When we feel love for someone, we have two choices to make. We can act on that love or wait a while for some kind of 'sign' that the timing is right — and that now is the day we can act on that impulse.

During Friday's transit of a Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune, three zodiac signs will find that it may be 'the day' we take this great love of ours out of our minds and into reality.

March 29 brings hope to new lovers and inspiration to those of us who have been waiting for the 'right' moment to act.

During the Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune, we finally trust ourselves enough to know that whatever we've been thinking about regarding this new love of ours, it's time to stand behind those thoughts with real actions.

We can't just fantasize our lives away. We need to create something real out of the feelings we've been harboring, and if ever there were a right day to get down to business, it's this one: Friday, March 29, 2023.

These three zodiac signs will feel brave and focused on this day, as that is how Sagittarius energy works. Point, aim, shoot ... and this, of course, refers to Cupid's lucky bow of emotion.

We know who we love. We believe we stand a chance with them. Knowing that once we let our thoughts out of the bag, we'll be 'seen' and, therefore, vulnerable. But what is life without vulnerability? That's where bravery comes into play, and that is how Neptune comes to our rescue by showing us that taking chances is a 'good thing.'

Three zodiac signs are very lucky in love on March 29, 2024:

1. Taurus, the time has come for you to own up to your own emotions.

Taurus, what your gut is telling you is that you really are in love with the person you're in a relationship with and that this is no joke, nor is it a quick fling or even a casual romance. Nope. This is the real deal, and as you get more and more comfortable with the idea of this 'as reality,' the more you like it. March 29 brings luck to you, as this is the day you finally admit that what you have is 'a good thing.'

You've got the transit of the Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune, and all of that spells awesome energy for you. While you are definitely someone who could overthink things, you'll decide at this time to give yourself a break from overthinking and just go with the flow. And that's because the 'flow' is so natural, so easygoing, and so promising. So why NOT go with the flow? Heck, you're going to take this all the way.

Sagittarius taps into that part of your psyche that lets you feel optimistic about your own life, and since so much of your life revolves around your romance, what you won't be able to get rid of on this day is that feeling that you're part of something unbelievably lucky. It's as if you finally wake up and smell the roses, and those roses are the representatives of your very good, very loving relationship.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Clear thinking snaps you out of any funk you've been in recently, and honestly, this is what you've needed. During Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune, you'll be getting some of that clarity. You'll notice that during your funk, you pay less attention to your romantic partner and suddenly feel obligated to make amends. You'll also notice that the doors to happiness open to you rather quickly.

You are allowed your dark moments, but on March 29, you'll definitely sense a shift in the force as Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune really sends you into a much better place. Now that you've decided to take responsibility for ignoring your partner (or maybe just not paying enough attention to them), you'll also see that this partner is right on board with accepting your attention. You just happen to have a super supportive partner. Lucky you!

This day may not come with bells and whistles, but it will definitely supply you with the idea that you are well-loved and respected by your very patient partner. This also teaches you not to take advantage of them, as they really are very special. On Friday, you'll feel very good and very grateful that you are as lucky as you are. Love is all around you, supporting you, and lifting you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Here, you have a day that allows you to notice what's going on and to make the right move. During Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune, you are the one in charge, but you are also the one who needs to set this love affair in motion. There's someone you like. You might even be in love with them, but they aren't sure of your intentions at this point.

March 29 gives you the right cosmic balance for great communication and the courage to let it out.

So, if you really do feel strongly about a certain someone in your life, don't wait any longer to let them know what's on your mind. Use this day as a power tool to get the job done. Sagittarius has an immense influence on you, especially when it comes to pinpointing what is needed in your life. With Neptune's thoughtful energy backing it up, you'll know exactly what to say and when to say it.

Take advantage of this day and make it into your lucky day for love and romance. You know you've wanted to get this off your chest for a while now, so seize the day and make it happen. You are lucky enough to have someone there, waiting on your word, so make the best of it and tell them how you feel. The way this day seems to be going, it would be very surprising if they felt any way other than totally pleased and willing to be with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.