5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes, March 28 - 30, While The Moon Is Opposite Jupiter

Watch out for some intriguing events on March 28 - 30, 2024. The cosmic forces are brewing something potent that will strengthen your psychic or intuitive abilities. So, if you haven't already, make a list of all the things that confuse you or all the questions you want answered. The energy will nudge you towards what you want.

Of course, five zodiac signs—Virgo, Pisces, Leo, Aries, and Capricorn—will have the best horoscopes under this influence. There's something here for everyone! First of all, the Moon will be our primary astrological benefactor.

Those of you who have been working hard to get rid of people-pleasing tendencies will be rewarded now. Your confidence is at an all-time high. So let the cosmos be the wind beneath your wings and fly!

The Moon will be opposite Jupiter in Taurus through the weekend. We are reminded how chasing a dream that is not truly yours can lead to big regrets in the long run when you see people of your age doing what you have always wanted to do and thriving at it.

So be mindful and make sure you are the master of your destiny. If you feel called to, sit still and sink into a visualization meditation that helps you see the future. As mentioned above, your intuitive abilities are heightened now so that the experience will be truly eye-opening. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes while the Moon is in Sagittarius March 28 - 30, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Working with plants

Best time of the day: 5 am & 6 pm

Virgo, this time period energy has an odd sense of humor about you. It asks you to go left if others go right, and if they go right, then go left. You will find your blessings in the path less traveled, no matter how much hype surrounds the well-paved ones.

If you feel called to, work with plant magic. Or go outside and engage with nature. Bonus points if you walk barefoot on green! But do what you are comfortable with and within limits of what is safe for you.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Water bodies

Best time of the day: 7 - 8 am

Pisces never hype up the hustlers. They only hype up the ones who have secured the crown. Don't look for support where you won't find any. Instead, know that you have support where it counts (the cosmic forces, of course!) and keep moving forward with confidence.

If you feel called to, engage with water. It will unlock your intuition and help your soul “breathe” better. Did you know that water signs always have a strange affinity for water that goes beyond what we call normal?

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Fun

Best time of the day: 8 - 10 am

Leo, the energy urges you to be aware of your surroundings and the people you engage with. Don't waste your kindness on energy vampires, and don't ignore your intuition. That's where you will discover your cosmic blessings.

You are also encouraged not to let your work life drown everything else. Make time for fun and games. Let it ease your soul and bring it joy. Bonus points if you share this with your loved ones!

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Physical exertion

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Aries, walk away from what no longer serves you. Don't let the wrong people access your good luck and blessings. If you feel called to, perform a cord-cutting ritual with black candles, sea salt, and twine.

You are also encouraged to exert yourself physically, and not just for the sake of your health. The more you get your blood pumping at this time, the quicker things will happen for you. It's almost like your manifestation abilities are tied to your blood and bones.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Creative outlets

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Capricorn, do you know what's the greatest sign of intelligence? It's the ability to change one's mind when facts make biases obvious. You to lean into this and not be afraid of digging deep and asking questions. Do all your beliefs help you or hinder you? It's time to find out.

If you feel called to, let your inner child come out, too. Let it breathe easy and be creative. You will be surprised by how supple you feel emotionally afterward. It's almost as if you needed that break to finally figure out the answers you have been looking for.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.