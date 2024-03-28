3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love Over The Weekend Of March 30

We're working our way through a whole mess of positive-energy transits shortly after the lunar eclipse this week. Now, Full Moons don't always mean 'good times in love,' but for three zodiac signs, this weekend, we're going to learn some big lessons that will help us turn a 'less than good time' into the best time of our lives.

Transit-wise, we're looking at a weekend that lends itself to luck in love. For the three zodiac signs that stand to benefit, we'd be best-paying attention to the Moon, especially Tuesday's Moon opposite Mercury, and Thursday's multiple Venus transits. During the Moon square Venus on Saturday, March 30 - 31. It's an all-star lineup for love so keep your eyes and hearts open.

What we're looking at is how we act while under pressure and how we feel when we successfully work something out with our romantic partner when we really don't foresee it working out in any possible way.

This weekend brings us ingenuity and reason, and that's the stuff that makes up the balance in our love lives. Hey, we can't be swinging from the chandeliers all night, right? This Sunday shows us that our love lives can take a kickin' and keep on tickin'.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the weekend of March 30 - 31:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Now that it's Aries season, you're pulling out all the stops when it comes to your love life as you are feeling it, Aries and that can't be a bad thing. You've got it all going on this weekend. You'll see that during transits such as a Full Moon in Libra, Moon trine Mars, Moon trine Saturn, and a Sagittarius Moon, you won't be able to hold yourself back. You are letting it all go, meaning that you are not going to hold back when it comes to how you show your love.

Of course, all of this spells' good luck' in the world of romance, and you'll see that your timing is spot on. Use this as a hint for how you communicate with your partner. Approach them if you feel the time is right. If your spidey senses tell you to hold off, listen to your gut. You're on a mission for romantic success , so you need to play your cards right.

This Saturday could potentially present a rocky road for you, you'll need to employ discretion and clear vision. You have an opportunity to really show your person just how much they mean to you, but you don't want to go overboard. So pacing, timing, withholding—know the field, Aries. Know the person you are in love with and work with their timing.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are the one who will bring this relationship out of the darkness and into the sunshine. You have an agenda, and that's not always a bad thing! Your mission is to ensure your partner knows how you feel about them. Do not be deterred, Scorpio.

After the Lunar Eclipse on the 25, you might feel as though you can't see what's going on in the relationship, as if you've suddenly lost your way and need a helping hand. Well, all you have to do is extend that hand of yours, Scorpio, to find out that the person you love is right there, waiting to help you through whatever you're going through. You may have underestimated this person. Now, you get to see that you were wrong.

And it's the kind of realization that makes you feel good. OK, so it seems that this person is trustworthy and reliable. How can that be anything but the BEST? You love this. You will love the fact that you falsely accused this person of being less than they are, only to find out that they are amazing, fantastic, wonderful, and madly in love with you and your Scorpio self.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Psychically, you'll pick up on some of the negative charges connected with the week's transits. What will you do about it? You'll promptly ignore what displeases you because you've come to understand that you are just as much a force of nature as the transits above. Your gut tells you to have a good time, no matter what 'those pesky stars' tell you to do.

This is how you raise your love life to a new level, shining like the sun, especially on days when the prediction for rain is prevalent. You simply aren't in the mood to listen. Once you decide on something, that's the way it goes. You singlehandedly lift your relationship to a new level, and it happens because you believe in it.

With the Moon trine Neptune sliding into view on Friday, March 29, you'll be in your element. Everything will go exactly as planned, whether you've designed a plan or not. What you have going for you, Pisces, is determination. You are positive energy itself. If anyone is fortunate enough to align with you, then they, too, will see a brighter day. And guess who fits that bill? Your partner, of course! Nice going.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.