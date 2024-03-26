3 Zodiac Signs Are So Very Lucky In Love On March 27, 2024

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, three zodiac signs will show what it's like to feel love and be grateful that it's in our lives. This day comes with romance and 'special treats,' and some of those added perks will go to us in the form of 'getting over bad habits.'

It's just what we bring to the relationship. and on this day, we learn that if we wish to stay with the person we love, then we might have to sacrifice a few old habits ... and that's OK!

What we have to work with on this day is the aligning of the Moon with Mars in a very positive and helpful way. How this affects us down here is how we take responsibility for our actions and how we learn that we are, indeed, capable of changing our ways for the sake of our partners.

That doesn't mean we're changing our essential nature. It only refers to the idea that we are capable of compromise, and this is big news for couples who have felt stuck.

What this day offers us is the opportunity to transform what we already know is a good thing into an even better thing. For the three zodiac signs involved here, this Wednesday, we feel good about ourselves for wanting to get involved with this kind of personal transformation.

We like the idea that we're not bound to one particular type of behavior. we're open to the idea that perhaps there is a 'better way' to act when it comes to how we present ourselves in our romantic relationship.

Three zodiac signs who are very lucky in love on March 27, 2024:

1. Cancer, luck in love comes to you from the stars.

On this day, the Moon is aligned with Mars, which spells luck for you. You are already feeling pretty good about how things have been going for you in terms of your career and finances. The idea of taking that luck and applying it to your love life—well, that's where it all takes a turn for the best. A lucky day is in store for you, Cancer, and you happen to feel as though you really do deserve it.

Mars energy brings out your self-confidence. On Wednesday, March 27, you'll be feeling pretty sure of yourself as everything you say seems to charm this one other person. You are not only physically attractive to this person, but they seem to be enamored with the way you think. If you let this develop, you might find that this person is the new 'number one' in your life.

The timing on this just happens to be excellent. You have made a space in your life for love, and that it's about to happen in such a positive way is nothing less than a delight for you. You've needed this, Cancer. It seems that the universe has heard your call and is now answering it in the form of a person who is sincerely interested in you.

2. Leo, there's something fated about this day.

When you fall in love, it's as if the skies open up for you, and all the sun in the universe shines down on you. You are so open to love, and during this day's astrological transit, you'll find that it's not just about being open. It's about being there at the right time and in the right place. Mars energy drives you forward. On March 27, you'll see that what you want is not only a possibility but a probability.

Luck follows you everywhere you go on this day, so there's nothing here that points the way. Rather, you are the one who points the way, as it really doesn't matter where you go or what you do, as love is going to find you. That's the fun and exciting part: you're the prize! You're the one whom someone else is looking for. On this day, March 27, 2024, they will find you, and what a joyful event that will be.

It's time to believe in magic, as the story you'll be able to tell others is right up there with fairytale romances. It's nice to think that something like this can happen to you, and it will. The entire cosmos is smiling down on you, hoping for your success. If love is the topic you are concentrating on, then the universe has nothing to say to you but 'Yes!'

3. Aquarius, you weren't expecting this, but it happened and it's very nice.

You really didn't see this coming, but something is UP. It's going to affect your romantic relationship to such a degree that you might feel as though you've been singled out for good luck. And, in a way, you have been, Pisces, as this day, March 27, shows you that you really do have something special going on with the person you've been involved with and that they, themselves, are indeed a very special person, to begin with.

What's super nice about this day is that you can transform that fiery Mars energy into something productive.

You may see that you and your partner are literally able to 'create' something new and different at this time. When you and your partner engage in a project together, it brings something out in both of you that makes you feel exceptional and strong. This day really works on that aspect.

What makes you feel lucky in love on this day is how the two of you get along for what feels like hours at a time. While that's a given when it comes to couples, the idea of spending endless amounts of time together isn't always well tolerated. In your case, this is the stuff that builds your loving foundation and allows you to know that you can always tap into this kind of strong, creative energy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.