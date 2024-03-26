3 Zodiac Signs Feel Emotionally Ready For A Breakup On March 27, 2024

Talk about a line-up of pushy transits! On Wednesday, March 27, we're going to experience what it's like to be in a relationship while living through a Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Mars. Wow, it's like being pushed out the door. For three zodiac signs, this transit will probably end up with one of us telling the other that we want out.

Oh boy, that never feels optimum, but still, we may have our reasons. We may be totally justified in feeling the way we think. What this transit does is that, by virtue of its pushy and perhaps even obnoxious ways, it tells us that we can take no more and that we must change the situation pronto.

Now, we have to keep in mind that this isn't new news. We've been thinking about ending the relationship for a while. It's on this day that we feel we have the nerve actually to step in and demand that it ends now.

While Scorpio Moon Square Pluto may make it feel 'impulsive,' the reality here is that we knew this was coming. This day has us feeling frustrated with the idea that we didn't do it sooner. So, we are going to have to brace ourselves for speaking up, saying what's on our minds, and dealing with the consequences. A good idea for this day would be to recognize what we feel and plan what we need to say rather than blurt it all out. We will be OK if we think before we speak.

Three zodiac signs are emotionally ready for a breakup on March 26, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This time, it's for real. At least, that's what you'll be telling yourself during this day's transit, Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Mars on March 27. You aren't really sure you can handle much more as you've pretty much figured out that you and your romantic partner fight much more than you get along. It's not cute. In fact, it's grating on your nerves to such a degree that you've actually started to consider the idea of 'really' breaking up.

But will you? Will you go that far on this day, Virgo? This has yet to be seen, but there's one thing that will happen on this day. That would be you saying exactly what's on your mind to come across as dead serious and even a little threatening. You don't want to scare them, but you do want them to take you seriously when you tell them that you are thinking about ending the relationship for real.

Transit Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Mars is no laughing matter. This event has you taking yourself seriously and wondering whether or not you are doing the right thing. The reality is that your partner puts you out very much, and you know that you both need major change. But you've been down this road before, and the whole thing really tires you out. Do you want out of it, Virgo? Think about it.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Given the opportunity to leave the relationship you're presently in, would you take that chance and do it? Would you end up folding and settling for what you have? What may feel scary at first may change into new thoughts after a while once you've really considered them all. The scary part is over, it seems. Now, on March 27, during Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Mars, you feel more angry than you feel frightened. The future really is up to you. What will you do?

You know that the person you are with is not giving you what you want, and you might not even know what you want. What you DO know is that you're not happy with them and that the more time you spend with them, the less you actually like being around them. That's not a good sign, Sagittarius, and you know it. This day inspires you to tell them how you feel, and that is definitely risky.

Still, it's what your heart tells you to do, as you really aren't sure if you can continue like this. You want out, and it's very real to you. While you're pretty sure they could go on like this forever, you are quite positive that you cannot. You, being you, will more than likely take that chance and free yourself from the bonds of a relationship that no longer feels 'right' to you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You want out, and that's that. You've known it for a while. You've kept it to yourself. The truth is that on March 27, during the transit of Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Mars, you really cannot take it anymore. You were once madly in love with the person you now perceive as the person who is 'ruining your life,' and while they may not know just how badly they've made you feel, you aren't sure you have an ounce of patience left in you to 'figure it out.'

You may flounder back and forth over the idea of 'maybe it's me...' That's not a bad way to consider it, either, as maybe it 'is' you, or maybe it's both of you. We tend to think we get together with people and instantly lock in for life. Your experience has it that you are quite frustrated in this relationship and that your desire to end it is real. You are being honest with yourself, and that honesty reveals much.

What you do know is that the energy that comes off of Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Mars has you feeling that you need a major change in your life and that the only way that change can start is by weeding out that which doesn't work in your life at present. What stands out the most to you is that you are no longer interested in staying with the person you've been with. You want out, and the only thing to do about it is to get out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.