3 Zodiac Signs Define How They Need To Be Loved On March 27, 2022

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, brings us a transit that literally inspires self-reflection. On this day, we'll use that trait to our benefit. Let's face it—sometimes, one has to define their own rules for love—especially when we know our heart is on the line.

We don't want to be hurt again, and most certainly not by love. So if we find ourselves 'taking back' and defining our boundaries during the Moon Square Pluto transit, we know we're doing it to protect ourselves.

Love is one of those subjects that is always open to interpretation, which is also why it's strange territory when figuring out exactly what we should expect from it.

On Wednesday, we may see that we don't like something going on in our relationship and we want it stopped right now. We may love the person we are with, but that doesn't mean it's a free-for-all when it comes to how they're able to behave around us.

There must be some rules within a relationship. When we find that those rules are being broken carelessly, we have to call 'stop!' We may sound self-serving, but some things just cannot go forward.

For three zodiac signs, this Wednesday's transit of the Moon square Pluto tells us to step up and stop something before it goes too far. Selfish or not, we must do what is necessary.

Three zodiac signs define how they need to be loved on March 27, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There have been times in your life when you knew you had to protect your heart. So you've pulled back on being affectionate when affection might have saved the relationship.

You just didn't want to put yourself in that position. That experience has shown you that, even today, you need to watch, witness, and wait for the right moment to give your heart to another person completely.

You are just as capable of loving another person as anyone else, but you are very, very self-protective. On March 27, you'll once again want to protect your heart. This may read as selfishness to the person who craves your love, but you can only give what you are capable of giving. During the Moon's square to Pluto, there's reluctance and hesitancy.

This is OK, Aries. You are the one who gets to gauge how much love or affection you dole out. If you're not yet comfortable enough with the person you are with, then you must do what you need to do, no matter how you 'come across.'

If your partner thinks you are being selfish, then they will have to cope with the fact that you get to define the rules you want in a relationship for yourself, as all you are doing is self-protecting. This is something you've learned to do out of real-life experience.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing in this world that you really crave, it's autonomy. You feel that you aren't willing to let anyone else tell you how to live your life, even if that person loves you and tells you they are only thinking of your welfare. This bugs you and makes you feel bothered by their nerve. While they honestly do mean the best for you, you still feel like you need to defend your turf.

Wednesday introduces the idea of selfishness in love. While this kind of idea usually gets a bad rap, you don't find it all that bad, as it will allow you to keep your autonomy. You'll be very adamant about not wanting your 'things' taken away, as these things are YOURS. You don't feel that you need to sacrifice your stuff for the sake of love.

Being able to call the shots in your life means so much to you. When the Moon squares Pluto, you'll be tempted to let the person in your life know you won't be swayed. Yes, you still love and adore them and wish to spend every day with them, but you are unwilling to sacrifice your autonomy. This may make you seem selfish, but in actuality, you're just being true to yourself.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You know who you are, and you'll be letting someone very close to you know exactly what that means. What's going on is that you feel the need to set up personal boundaries between you and your romantic partner. While that may not sound like the ideal romantic moment, what you will share with your partner is the idea that you must have certain things respected, as it won't work otherwise.

You'll see that your attempt at bringing order into the romance might be seen as selfish. In fact, you might not like having what's important to you seen that way. However, you're not about to care enough to compromise on that. What is important to you sticks. You aren't budging, and you know that what you're asking for is easily granted.

What your partner may have to deal with on this day is the knowledge that they are involved with a smart person who knows what they want. Hey, they fell in love with that person, so they have to know and accept that you're not being selfish at all. You're simply being true to yourself as you know that this is the only way something like a love affair in your life can last. You wish for it to last, which is exactly why you want to establish boundaries.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.