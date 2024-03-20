The 2 Specific Zodiac Signs Who Will Experience Abundance On March 21, Thanks To Aries Season

Two specific zodiac signs will experience abundance this Thursday, now that Aries season is here.

Abundance is always around you, but it comes down to being able to tune into its frequency.

Part of abundant luck comes from genuinely believing that everything is happening for your highest good, but it’s also about healing any wounds around lack.

When you can trust in the divine flow of life and feel what you are worthy of in your soul, then everything you desire will flow effortlessly to you.

Aries Season began when the Sun entered Aries, the first dynamic fire sign in astrology. Because Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, it’s also celebrated as the start of the Astrological New Year.

Now, we can cast off whatever cares have lingered from the past year, whether doubts or the feeling that you must work endlessly to create the life you dream of. This week is a new beginning but also the start of a truly abundant streak for two lucky zodiac signs.

Leo and Pisces will have the most abundant opportunities on Thursday.

Abundance can manifest in multiple ways, such as your financial or career success, your romantic relationship, or even the plethora of new opportunities surrounding you. Adopting an energy of abundance means that you are choosing to believe you are worthy of all you desire, and because of this, you move with the flow of life.

To move with the flow of life means changing a rejection into a redirection or a failure into a lesson, all the while knowing that you are being shaped into the person who can finally receive the flow of abundance from the universe that has been your fate all along.

These 2 specific zodiac signs will experience abundance on March 21:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Abundance Affirmation: I am worthy of receiving abundant new opportunities in my life.

Aries Season began this Tuesday, bringing you a brand-new year. The entry of the Sun in Aries highlights your house of abundance. Aries rules over the abundant life you dream of, bringing lucky opportunities, travel, and educational themes. As a fire sign, you should be able to work with this energy perfectly, especially if you don’t hesitate to move toward what you really want for yourself and your life.

The universe will always offer chances to continue down the path you have been on or choose a different one. As the Sun enters Aries, it will be all about the new — but it won’t just happen. Instead, it must be part of a conscious choice to try something new and exciting.

Lucky for you, Mercury is also in Aries, as it begins its pre-shadow phase before stationing retrograde on April 1. The opportunities for greater abundance may be more about returning to a former opportunity to do something than trying a new idea or project.

Use this time to evaluate your choices so far in life. Be honest with yourself about whether you regret pursuing or not a college degree or certificate. Should you have taken that yoga teacher certification or did you feel sad when you declined the chance to become a digital nomad?

Any regrets related to growth and opportunities will be coming back for you to have a second chance at what was meant for you. What begins for you this Thursday will help you feel brave enough to take action, book that ticket, and see that the universe has only been waiting on you to bring you into your most amazing chapter yet.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Abundance Affirmation: I am creating wealth in every area of my life.

Lucky for you, Aries Season spotlights your house of wealth. This area of your life helps you embrace your worth and what you value. Then, you can attract financial abundance to live the life you’ve always dreamed of. While Mercury will also be in Aries during Mercury's pre-shadow phase, the North Node is also occupying this fire sign, giving you an fortunate opportunity in your professional life.

This week, the Sun, Mercury, and the North Node will all be in Aries, combining a radical turn of events with the fate that is divinely meant for you. This can increase wealth through a career opportunity and any divine dreams or inspiration you’ve been given. But wealth isn’t the only theme you stand to inherit from the universe, as the North Node also brings in the recognition and even fame you’ve been laying the groundwork for in your life.

You have always known that you have been meant for more, and on Thursday, you may finally get to see what that might be. You will receive an influx of financial abundance or hear back from an important opportunity that will skyrocket not just your professional life but every area.

What begins now is just the beginning of the abundance you will experience in the year ahead. To make the most of it, you can’t hesitate to take action on projects, have conversations about pay increases, or even put yourself out there more. When you choose never to settle for less again, the universe responds by delivering more than you could have ever imagined.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more information about her work, visit her website.