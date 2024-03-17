Horoscopes For March 18, 2024 — The Moon Is In Cancer

It's a wrap, zodiac signs! The Sun is preparing to leave the sentimental and spiritual sign of Pisces. The Moon spends the day in Cancer, making it an emotionally charged day. Monday is perfect for doing things that provide you with a sense of comfort and security.

Enjoy a comfort meal. Go for a longer walk with the family dog or spend some time curled up on the sofa with your cat watching a few cooking shows. Here are the March 18 horoscopes for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do something relaxing, Aries. Pick one thing that you've not done in a while and enjoy yourself. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of home and family.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

'Speak softly, but carry a big stick.' You can be clear and kind at the same time, and if you need to address a problem today, success can follow. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of communication.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you emotionally attached to material things? Take inventory of what captures your heart and ask yourself why it means so much to you. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of money.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What passion are you working on? There are lots of wonderful things to do in the next two weeks once Aries season begins, and some can boost your career potential. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of personal development.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to let certain disappointments hurt your heart. Some people show their true colors and it's best to see them for who they are. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of enemies.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Stick close to the ones you love, Virgo. Life is too short to focus on the negative. Saying the serenity prayer a few times today can give you the determination you need to turn toward healthier relationships. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of friends.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do work you love, Libra. What brings your heart joy? What activities do you find pleasurable that keep your hands busy? The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of career.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Study something you enjoy learning. There are lots of online courses you can take, or enroll in a college class in person to meet new people. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of education.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you receive a blessing don't forget to count your blessings. What has helped you this year? Who has been there for you when you needed them? The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of shared resources.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Spend quality time with the one you care about most. Make it extra special by initiating the interaction. Plan a home-cooked meal or order takeout and watch a movie for just the two of you. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of commitments.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Little improvements can go a long way, but remember that habits are things you build upon daily. If a habit you want to change took years to form, it may take more patience and diligence to undo it. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of daily routines.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have fun trying new things. They help stimulate your imagination. Pick up a craft or tackle a physical activity that requires you to spend more time in nature. The Moon is in Cancer, activating your solar house of creativity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.