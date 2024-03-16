Horoscope For March 17, 2024 — Quarter Moon In Gemini

The horoscope for March 17 is here with the Quarter Moon in Gemini. When we have a Quarter Moon, it signals that it is time to start something new or end what we have already begun. Here's how this energy may impact each zodiac sign in astrology this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Say what you need to say, Aries. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of communication. Write letters to the editor of your local paper if you want to speak about politics. Tweet on X, or write on your wall on LinkedIn. Give yourself a chance to be vocal and speak your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ask the universe to bring you what you need; the law of attraction is on your side. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of money — one of your favorite topics. It's OK if you are thinking more and more about what you want to make and how much you'd like to bring in financially. Make plans. Consider your options and act on them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do your inner work. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of personal identity. This is a great day for evaluating where you'd like to focus your attention to change and grow. Create your action plan and set up a type of accountability system so you can stay on track for your success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can only take so much, and then it's time to let the negative energy go. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of hidden enemies. This is a time to really evaluate how people act toward you when you share good news or when you are suffering. You don't have to dig to find out who may not be for you. Live your best life and observe people around you to see.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Go out and socialize, Leo. It's time to build new relationships. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of friendships. This is a wonderful day for curling up on the couch at home and watching a movie with your best friend or going out on the town and watching a movie. However you spend your day, just don't do it alone. Pick a friend and do something fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Plan for the future, Virgo, and finish things that you can complete now so you can reach your dreams. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of career. Where do you want to be in five years? Where do you hope to be in ten? Make a list of your goals and start searching for a business or life coach to help you reach them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What would you like to learn next? Maybe you'd like to get an advanced degree or earn a certificate of study to broaden your career horizons. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of educational pursuits, making this an ideal time to search out educational opportunities either online or in person. Research trends in your industry. Review job descriptions for roles you want to have, then work towards it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The more the merrier, Scorpio. When it comes to getting things done, teamwork is the name of the game. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of shared resources. Ask friends to help you with things that you are struggling with. If you are looking for a better way to do something, ask for a hack or see what others do that makes that task more manageable. Learn and grow from others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When it comes to love, don't think about it too much. Allow yourself to feel your emotions and run with them. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of commitments. Partnerships and love can be something that you feel in your gut is right for you. You may be prone to overthinking on this day, so when you sense you need to make a deal, trust yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do what needs to be done, Capricorn. Try not to allow procrastination to get the best of you. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of daily routines. This is a great time to prioritize your to-do list. Place what's most important at the top of your list. Don't worry about the items that can be held off to next week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make time for play. Have fun with life and release your cares. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of creativity. Do a drop in art class. Consider visiting a craft store and buying supplies to try something fun at home. Allow your inner child to roam freely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Are you happy with where you are living right now? Maybe you'd like to move or relocate somewhere new. The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your solar house of home. This is a great time to go apartment shopping or check out one of the offers for relocation assistance if you work remotely. Stop at an open house, even if you want to get a feel for the market.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.