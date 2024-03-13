Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For March 14, 2024

Oh, the things love can do when the timing is right. Love can be chaotic on days when it's changing signs. This Thursday, we feel pushed to do something new and adventurous with a partner to stimulate a sense of excitement in romance. Here's how Uranus conjunct the Moon entering Gemini can impact love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on March 14, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 14, 2024:

Aries

What about a road trip, Aries? The stars are aligned so that you and someone you love can enjoy the winds of change. Taking a trip together can help you to reconnect over music and some great conversation. Explore the idea.

Taurus

Your love of good food can be the backdrop of a truly romantic evening with someone special. Plan a nice home-cooked meal or put something on the BBQ. Prepare a wonderful night of romance beneath the stars, and it can be simple.

Gemini

You never know when the sparks of chemistry will come around, Gemini. A romantic bump into an ex can turn on all sorts of grand emotions for you. You might end up texting an old flame to see how things have been. Suddenly, you're back into feeling in love.

Cancer

Keep things simple, Cancer. Tonight is perfect for a moonlight beach stroll or walk down the street to the corner and back holding hands with the one you love. Enjoy the magic found in the moment. There is power in the simple quality of time with a loved one!

Leo

A little mystery can be a wonderful thing in a loving relationship. Your partner may adore not knowing everything about you right now. It gives them time to process their emotions and understand where they're coming from.

Virgo

It's very hard to get over a love you had and then lost, but today, you may hear back from an ex right when your heart has healed. It's up to you to decide who you'll allow back into your life. It may be tough to hold back your excitement about talking again, but taking things slow can be the wiser thing to do.

Libra

Shared interests go a long way when it comes to love. When you share and enjoy each other's company, the little things in life feel more important. You don't need to have everything your way and compromising can be a wonderful way to say you care.

Scorpio

Not every desire should be acted on; just because you like someone doesn't always mean you're meant to pursue them. Scorpio, forbidden means off limits and no longer taken. You may be about to wrap your mind around the loss later and wonder what you can do now to make yourself happier.

Sagittarius

You don't need to go overseas to do something alluring with your mate. How about checking out a new coffee shop, finding a bookstore, and walking through your favorite section while holding hands? If it's the little things that count, you've got the makings of a wonderful day.

Capricorn

What you need is a quiet, peaceful day with just you and your partner. Look on Facebook to see what events are happening in your area, and schedule something to surprise your partner. They might not be seeking something big and fancy from you, just intentionality.

Aquarius

It isn't so much what you are doing, but often, who you are doing it with that can make things so special. Today is a lovely day to plan and surprise your partner with something fun.

Maybe go out to a favorite food spot, stroll around the bookstore, or hit the movies. Whatever it is, you may wish to walk down memory lane, do an old activity, or kindle quality time.

Pisces

It's time to plan something simple and fun so that you can connect on a whole new level. Consider spending time with your partner in nature to watch the snowbirds return home. Maybe plan your first springtime picnic at the park or schedule some time to drive home and meet the parents.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.