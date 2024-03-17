3 Zodiac Signs Become Someone's Hero In Love On March 18, 2024

Anytime we have Jupiter transiting with the Moon, we know that heroics are in the works for us. On March 18 we may have the privilege to witness such an act in the form of one person coming through for another in a very meaningful way.

This could be something that a family member does for another member of the family, or it might have something to do with friendship, as Jupiter transits are often helpful to friendships and groups with similar needs.

This day shows us that we are bigger than our problems and that we are bigger than someone else's problems as well. What that means is that, on this day, we will come to the rescue of a friend or family member, and our timing will be impeccable.

Three zodiac signs bring out the hero in a person. With the help of Jupiter working with the Moon, we'll see that we are the ones who come through. We are the heroes of the day, whether we sought out to be this or not.

What happens is that something inside us gets 'turned on' as if a switch is thrown, and we have to do our best to help someone else out. We are spontaneously driven to help someone who needs this kind of help. By doing so, we save the day for them, so to speak. We don't intend to be 'the hero,' but because of our fearless and altruistic desire to help, we end up doing something heroic and meaningful.

Three zodiac signs become someone's hero in love on March 18, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you aren't going out of your way to claim any titles on this day, you'll find that what you do on this day, Aries, changes someone else's life for the better. For this, you are very happy you took the time to intervene. You are the hope for someone in your life, and they need you now. That you come through for them on this day, March 18, is uncanny and timely. You are about to do the right thing, the only thing, and you will be greatly appreciated for your efforts.

While being 'the hero' in someone's life wasn't your goal, you'll find that during Jupiter's lunation of the day, you will be the right person at the right time. Someone in your life has been led astray, and you wish to step in and show them the way. This isn't your ego doing the work; it's your innate power of good. You will not let this person walk alone.

This is where you become the hero, and it all takes place because you are a person of love. The idea that your love comes through for another person in such an obvious and caring way on this day really makes that other person come to their senses. You are saving someone on this day. You are doing what you believe is the right thing. During Jupiter's lunation, you'll know that in the future, you can trust your gut, as you really are on to something here, Aries.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may not have signed on for the events that occur on this day. If there's one thing you won't stand for in your life, it's sitting back while someone you love makes a mistake that could seriously cost them everything. You don't usually like to be the one who gets involved with another person's business, but you happen to love this person. So you can't stand by and watch as they make the moves to destroy themselves.

Because you are sensitive to Jupiter's energy, you feel strong enough to stand up to the person as they fight you to do it their way. You see that this person, who is more than likely a good friend of yours, has been mislead. You don't want them to believe something that will ultimately ruin them, so you do what any good friend would do in this case: you intervene.

You end up saving this person from a fate they would not like at all. They see that you did this for them, that you spared them this fate. Even though they might feel a twinge of embarrassment at first over how they fought you on it, you will forever more be seen as a hero in this person's eyes, as you really got them out before they sunk in too deeply. You did it, and you did the right thing, Libra.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Here's where your heroics take on a strange and unique tone. This is the day you'll remove something from someone's life, and they will thank you for it. Yes, it's that simple. It could be something as goofy as hearing someone scream in the next room because they've just seen a huge spider, and in your walk, to scoop up that spider and place it back in the great outdoors.

Yes, it's that simple. You are the hero because you do something essential for another person that they cannot do themselves. you'll see that even though there's not much for you to do, this other person will perceive you from now on as some kind of savior simply because 'you removed the bug.' And seriously, for some of us, if you're the person who gets rid of the bug — be it in a humane way or not — you're the hero of the day. Trust in this.

While you may not go down in your history book as the person who became someone else's hero, you will feel good when you bring relief to someone who couldn't have done the deed without you. Jupiter's positive energy moves you. You want to show people that you are willing to step in and help, even if that help comes in the form of getting rid of a big, bad bug. Yikes!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.