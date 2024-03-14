5 Zodiac Signs With Intuitive Horoscopes On March 15, 2024

Friday's energy has a steady quality to it, even as it leans towards fun and relaxation. And while five zodiac signs — Aries, Leo, Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio — will have the best experience under this influence, there's something here for everyone.

First of all, we have the Moon in Gemini standing out as the cosmic benefactor. So, friends and friendships are definitely highlighted here. What is your personal experience with your friend group? Do you find it easy to strike up a conversation with a relatively unknown person, or do you wait and observe to protect yourself from charming villains?

Your natural disposition will be more evident than usual, especially since we have Moon square Saturn in Pisces, adding weight to the above energy. That means those of you who are stuck in friend groups that go out of their way to bully you and shut down your dreams can no longer hide from that reality. Your gut will keep blaring its alarm bells, just as it has been doing for a long time.

Others will realize that their friends and acquaintances have been an excellent source of inspiration, new ideas and constructive feedback. Send your gratitude into the ether if this is your reality because that's a true blessing.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 15, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the intuitive horoscopes on March 15, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 11 am

Aries, you have magic at your fingertips! What do you wish to manifest? Make sure to focus on your intentions and do a ritual because golden windows like this don't open every day. You can write your wish on a bay leaf and burn it before blowing the ashes into the wind. You can also do a candle ritual with white candles, star anise, cinnamon, and some lemon peel.

If you feel called to, start your day with a breathing exercise to stay grounded as the energy surges around you. You will be able to channel your blessings better that way.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Stillness

Best time of the day: 3 am

Leo, be prepared for a windfall! It can be monetary — maybe an extravagant tip, a bonus check or a new opportunity. Or it can be non-monetary but still valuable, like getting accepted into a Ph.D. program, winning a bid on an advertising project or something else. You know your situation best, so that will help you be receptive to this beautiful energy.

If you feel called to, start your day with five minutes of stillness. It will help you gather yourself for the awesomeness later. Then, end the day on a similar note to help you embrace your blessings and express gratitude.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Cancer, your mind will be your greatest gift. So be mindful as you go about your day because you will find yourself blessed suddenly by powerful inspiration. Make sure to note it down! Good ideas can pop up like whack-a-moles, but great ideas are more effervescent and need to be caught quickly before they disappear.

You are also being offered a blank slate by the universe. So do as you please, whether you wish to rest and recharge yourself or move forward with some plans. It's your destiny, and you will write today!

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Childcare/cooking

Best time of the day: 2 am

Pisces, you are entering a powerful phase of life right now. It will bring out your hidden talents and sharpen your personality like never before. When that happens, no one will be able to call you dreamy. You will take the stage and dazzle them all starting now.

Weirdly enough, you are also urged to be mindful of your children or your work with children if you are a babysitter, daycare worker, teacher, etc. Those of you who don't associate with children in any way are encouraged to focus on cooking mindfully. Either activity will bring you deep insights.

5. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Secrecy

Best time of the day: 3 am

Scorpio, hidden gifts will make an appearance, and so will karma on the tail end. So be prepared to watch/experience the drama unfold as you become the hand of destiny. Divine power will flow through you today in whatever way that aligns with your personal spiritual beliefs.

You are called to be more secretive at this time. Great power brings great responsibility, and those responsibilities must not be shared. After all, you were chosen for a reason. So have faith in yourself and rise to the challenge. You can slay all the dragons that try to haunt your way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.