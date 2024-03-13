5 Zodiac Signs With Inspiring Horoscopes On March 14, 2024

Sometimes, everything is obvious all at once. Other times, one needs to dig a little deeper, explore a little further, and wait a while longer to gather all the puzzle pieces. That's the mysterious energy of March 14, 2024. And while five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence—namely, Leo, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and Sagittarius—the rest of the signs can benefit from leaning into this wisdom, too.

First of all, Mars in Aquarius is the primary astrological driver. So don't be surprised if the eccentricities of people and situations suddenly become more pronounced than usual. If you align yourself with this force, you can set your inner genius free and brush off the naysayers who don't see what you can see. Everything will eventually come together if you stick with this until the end.

Mercury in Aries adds weight to this message by urging us to be brave and curious. After all, every solution to a seemingly impossible problem always seems crazy at first ... until you put a man on the moon and leave a flag up

If you feel called to, work with an energized crystal that calls to your soul. It can be a chunk of amethyst, a red jasper palm stone, a lapis lazuli point, or something else. Then, sink into meditation and let the crystal show you what you don't know yet. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 14, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on March 14, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Rest and relaxation

Best time of the day: 11 am

Leo, want what you want, and then go, get it! That's the energy of the day for you, especially if you have your heart set on a certain outfit or outcome. If this is related to a relationship, don't settle for the person who is unwilling to give you what you want. Find the man/woman of your dreams!

You are also encouraged to prioritize rest and relaxation. Your spirit needs it to heal, grow and thrive. Besides, there's a lot to look forward to in the future, and you will need all your batteries charged and ready!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Money

Best time of the day: 11 pm

Taurus, the energy urges you to explore to your heart's content. Whether this refers to exploring a place or exploring avenues of creativity, fun, and entertainment depends on your life and preferences. Do explore. Your cosmic blessings lie in wait on those paths!

For some of you, this exploration definitely involves hustling and making more money. So, if you have always wanted to start a side business or start night school to become employable in a certain field, then go for it!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Cleaning

Best time of the day: 2 am

Virgo, it has taken you a while to reach where you have reached and become who you have become. Don't let this slip out of your fingers because someone or some people disapprove of your path or want to restrict your choices and freedom. Be bold and strong because you have the cosmic forces backing you up!

You are also encouraged to clean your home to remove negative energies and improve the space's feng shui. Afterward, light some incense or sage to ensure only positive forces circulate within.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 5 am

Capricorn, the fruits of your hard work are here! Are you excited to receive what is due to you? Breathe and allow yourself to take up space because it's time to celebrate and acknowledge what went into accomplishing all that.

If you feel called to, cook up a storm later and let your soul choose the menu. If your cooking skills are rudimentary, create a bowl of your favorite foods and snacks. It's going to be sweet, salty and spicy!

5. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Intellectual activities

Best time of the day: 6 am

Sagittarius, the energy urges you to dream big. You can literally manifest anything you desire at this time, including opportunities that will take you to the next level. So don't hold yourself back!

If you feel called to, create a vision board or scrapbook about your dreams. The creative exercise will connect your wishes to your emotions and help you manifest that much faster. It's go, go, go time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.