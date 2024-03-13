March 14, 2024 Love Horoscopes Are Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

Luck comes to three zodiac signs on March 14. This Thursday, we finally feel as though we've made the right choice when it comes to our love lives.

Because we have this very, very strong astrological influence, Sun sextile Gemini Moon, on this day, we're looking at decisions and choices and how we will be proud of ourselves for making the right ones.

What brings us joy on this day lies in the fact that it's taken us a long time to get here, which is why this transit doesn't apply to every zodiac sign.

However, for the three zodiac signs involved, we will see how Sun sextile Gemini Moon goes right for the trust aspect in a relationship and shows us with a fine example that we can not only trust our partner but that we were always able to, which establishes the idea that perhaps we might always be able to in the future.

Trust is big with these zodiac signs, and this day shows us that it was the missing link in our romantic lives. While we can never really know what goes on in another person's mind, we can at least hope to know that they won't hurt us.

On this day, these three zodiac signs will give us the pleasure of not only finding out this 'good news' but also being able to live in it and relax.

Three zodiac signs who are very lucky in love on March 14, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Big day coming your way, Gemini, as not only will this day bring you great luck in the love department, but so much of that love will be understood 'intellectually,' which really appeals to you and your 'smart' sense of how to get things done.

You are someone who likes to break things down, and it only stands to show that you do the same thing in your love life. While you may want to dismantle a wristwatch to see 'how it ticks,' you'll want to do the same thing with a relationship.

On this day, March 14, during the Sun sextile Gemini Moon, you get to see just how things really do tick and why. Finding out the 'why' behind your relationship's success makes you feel almost giddy, as you love a good discovery.

You're like Indiana Jones when it comes to finding something special. In your love life, you continue to 'unearth' goodies during the Sun sextile Gemini Moon.

What all of this leads you to know for sure is that both you and your partner have some particular interests and that if you both just delve into them, then you're almost guaranteed a great experience. You know for sure that you can't be with 'just anyone' as this person has shown you that having a very particular 'type' of mate is the way to go for you. On this date, you feel exceptionally grateful for being able to love the person who is by your side right now.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've always had an idea that what makes you and your partner such a special team lies in the fact that you both share certain interests that are not necessarily shared by many other people, or at least by the people in your life. What this day, March 14, brings you is that concept that you've found someone so special and selected that you can hardly believe how lucky your life has turned out to be.

You may not have seen this in the earlier days. Oh yes, you felt the love, but you were also worried about the day it might end. Now, and most especially during the transit of the Sun's sextile Gemini Moon, you not only feel confident but also feel as though being with this person is powerful.

It's the kind of power that is unique to the relationship. You don't have to explain this power rush to anyone else, but you and your partner most definitely get to share it.

What becomes obvious on this day, during Sun sextile Gemini Moon, is that you, for the first time, feel relaxed and at ease. While you might end up laughing at yourself as this state of ease has taken you quite a while to get to, it's all so apparent. You and the person you are with are here for the long haul. For the two of you, that sounds like a blissful delivery. You won, Virgo. Nothing to worry about. It's all good in Virgo-world.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Oh, the possibilities that come with this day, Pisces. The alignment of Sun sextile Gemini Moon shows you and your partner that whatever you've been doing: keep it up, as you're obviously getting something right.

You may find that during this transit, you are focusing on the details of the relationship itself. While another couple may find that to be too intense or intimate, this kind of thing is right up your alley. You want to investigate the good, the bad, and the ugly...and all for the purpose of finding a solid middle ground.

It's all about building the foundation so that your love can grow and thrive for years to come. You can be very practical at times, Pisces, and you do love your 'security.' During Sun sextile Gemini Moon, you'll see that what the two of you want as a couple is not so far-fetched after all, but that it does take the bravery that comes with honesty and great communication skills.

You are so totally supported by the universe on this day, as it becomes obvious to you both that there's nothing to stop this relationship as long as you keep those 'rules and boundaries' in place. That's not to say you'll build walls, but you do need to respect each other's values and work with each other's desires. This is a piece of cake during Sun sextile Gemini Moon, and you'll find that this is truly a lucky day in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.