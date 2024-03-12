These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Listen To Their Gut On March 13, 2024

One of the benefits of the day's transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter in harmony with Saturn is that the juxtaposition of celestial bodies gives us the power of discretion and discrimination.

It's Wednesday, March 13, and we are feeling mighty fine about many things in our lives.

However, to keep things on track and inspiring in the days to come, we have to be able to discern what the right direction is when it comes to our next big move.

So, as it goes with the Moon along with Jupiter and Saturn, three zodiac signs will trust their gut when making some compelling personal choices. This could range in topic and cover many areas.

There's one thing that we know: what we choose on this day is the right decision, and that doesn't come easy. It may be the natural 'next move,' but it isn't a decision made without aforethought.

In other words, we've worked for this day, and it will be because of the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn that we can take our thoughts and put them into action. This could signal the beginning of a new lifestyle or setting a plan into motion.

We are proactive and filled with energy on this day. While we're making great personal choices, we are also simultaneously referring to past experiences to check in with to see if we're making the right move or the wrong one.

Three zodiac signs should listen to their gut on March 13, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one thing you come to realize on this day, Aries, it's that you can absolutely go for your dream and make it come true. Because you've got three planetary transits working in your favor, what you'll come to experience on this day is that inner voice coming through for you in wise ways. You know you're smart, but it's nice to feel as though you are totally on the ball when it comes to making the right decisions about your own life.

What's been happening in your life is that you're coming to terms with the idea of personal priorities. You've got the expansive energy of Jupiter and the practical wisdom of Saturn, and this comes to you at the right place and the right moment. You've been asking for guidance from the cosmic forces above. On this day, you'll not doubt that the universe has spoken.

What you're interested in is paving the way to abundance, fulfillment and joy. you know that you still have a ways to go before you actually 'get there.' What brings a smile to your face on this day, Aries, is that you finally accept that you CAN get there and that there is a 'sunny' day to look forward to. That it's not just a dream. There's so much ahead for you, and this day shows you that you're on your way there. No more shadows for you!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going to be your big awesome takeaway on Wednesday, is that you will realize that discipline totally rocks. Since your main influence is the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn, the 'Saturn' part is going to show you that if you stick to your plan, you'll get the success you strive for. That's how this day works to guide you into making fantastic personal choices.

What you've been looking for is a solid way to live your life. While that may sound vague, that's part of what you need, as you've been feeling as though perhaps you've been too scattered. You feel as though you need to discipline yourself more. Mid-week, you'll see that you have a variety of ways to bring about the kind of structure that you know will work for you.

As it is with Aries, it goes with you, too, Libra, when it comes to figuring out exactly what your priorities are. The Moon conjunct Jupiter with Saturn has a lot of practical energy. You'll be able to use this transit to the fullest so that you can figure out exactly what your next move will be and how you will make that move to better your life, your lifestyle, your health, and your romantic world, as well.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Oh, you've been on a roll for a few months now, so when three planets zip by as it will mid-week, you'll be happy to know that all of your previous efforts look to be taking real shape now. This happens when you trust yourself enough to make great personal choices for you, Aquarius. That only happens when you shut out the noise of what you believe is expected of you.

Being yourself, as is, is the greatest thing you can do for yourself, which is why you take so well to Saturn transits, even though you would think it would work the opposite way for you. That's why you're the unique one, Aquarius, because you take the idea of discipline and structure. You make it your own. This is how you're able to choose the right path for yourself. You may be doing what others do. You're doing it 'your way,' and that's the big difference here.

Making great decisions comes easily on this day. Your confidence on this particular day can lead to far-reaching advantages. In other words, what happens on this day echoes for days to come and could perhaps change your life if this kind of major change is what you want. Right now, you're large and in charge—as it should be, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.