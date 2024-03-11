3 Zodiac Signs See Dramatic Improvements In Their Relationships On March 12, 2024

With a Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus, it's almost as if all the loving aspects in the universe are lining up for the lucky ones who decide their heart is open for love and that their minds are ready for romance. This is a lucky day for love, especially where these three zodiac signs are concerned. We've got the determination and focus of Taurus working in tandem with the love and beauty of Venus.

What we can expect to see on Tuesday is a change of heart. We are willing to listen, willing to hear our partners out, and willing to find a partner that is different from us. What all of these spells is OPENNESS. The key to success on this day is to stay open and withhold judgment. Our best success will come to us if we are there for it rather than standing in its way.

Three zodiac signs may feel that this really is the time to warm to the idea of keeping an open mind and open heart. March has a certain kind of energy about it that reminds us of timing and pace. On this particular day, we'll see how the pendulum swings toward love, happiness, and romantic adventure. Our luck is made available to us through open-minded acceptance. A good day, indeed!

Three zodiac signs experience dramatic improvements in their relationships on March 12, 2024

1. Gemini / Gemini Rising

You have learned that, in the past, you've made a few mistakes that literally blew your romantic relationships apart. You are completely dedicated to not making those same mistakes ever, ever again. You'll have the opportunity to say 'yes' to love, as it is coming into your life in such a way that you might almost feel frightened by its force. That isn't a bad thing. What's happening, Gemini, is that you're not used to being loved in earnest, and during Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus ... it's happening.

The key to finding out if this is what you want or not is to not stand in its way. In other words, don't block the love before it reaches you simply because you're afraid 'ahead of time' that it won't work out. As it stands, the way Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus works for you. It's going to work out. So, get out of your way and let it happen, Gemini.

Know that you are just as entitled to love and happiness as any other person. So much of why you end your relationships precipitously is because you don't believe you deserve to be happy. Well, toss that notion aside for good because love is coming your way, and it's as real as the nose on your face. Believe it and believe in yourself.

2. Virgo / Virgo Rising

This is a day you need to regain your confidence, as you may have been feeling drained or perhaps even lacking in nerve or courage. What's great is that the transit of the Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus is most definitely singling you out for a brilliant day that exposes you to the power of love and romance—a thing you might have started to believe no longer existed.

A-ha! It most certainly does exist. You will get to experience just how powerful this transit is as you and the person you are with take your love life to a new level, and that's a big surprise here, as you really didn't see yourself as taking anything up any new level. In fact, the idea of 'newness' hasn't been part of your life in so long that you may have forgotten what it's like to experience new things. Welcome to this day, Virgo. The good stuff is only just beginning.

You'll see that as soon as one thing falls into place, it makes way for many things to fall into place. So much of it will start with a humble conversation between you and your partner. Oh, nothing too gigantic in topic. There's something about the way your partner looks at you that makes you both happy and curious about what's going on behind those beautiful eyes. You'll find out during Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus, that's for sure!

3. Aquarius / Aquarius Rising

Being that you like to control certain situations and that sometimes that control comes in the form of not participating, you'll find that on this day, during Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus, you'll do something that surprises you.

You'll get involved even though you are quite sure of what you're doing. This has something to do with the person you are with romantically. You have decided that there are places you need to explore with this person and that, well, this is the day to start.

Your openness excites your partner, and seeing how they react to you excites you in return. During this day's transit of the Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus, you might feel a bit daring, as if you have just woken from a long sleep and are craving something cool and refreshing to snap you out of that groggy state of being. This day gives you the chance to see what refreshes your relationship, and it pushes you in the direction of it.

So, if you feel as though the universe is literally nudging you along, you might be correct to a degree, as Taurus Moon harmonizing with Venus is not here to watch you sit by and witness, as in a dream. This day is about living your best life in reality, and you will take to this very easily, surprisingly. Enjoy your life and live it to the fullest, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.