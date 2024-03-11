3 Zodiac Signs Don't Want A Relationship On March 12, 2024

The way the world has shaped our opinions and stories, we have come to believe that we can only be happy when we're in a romantic relationship, and the idea of being single is supposed to be abhorrent.

These stereotypes truly belong in a different world, as we've all grown so much since the days of believing we 'have' to fall in line and do what is expected of us.

And during the transit of Moon square Pluto, we will readily admit to who we are, what we really feel and what we really want with our own love lives.

For some, it's quite easy to admit and accept the all-too-true fact that we simply prefer being single. We aren't standing in judgment of those who enjoy being partnered, but we clearly draw the line between them and us. On this day, March 12, 2024, three zodiac signs will be quite happy and content to know themselves as single, if not 'permanently and intentionally' single.

Partnership is just not for everyone. And most of us who feel this way know this from experience. On this day, if we remain true to ourselves, then we see that we're better off single because we know that partnership, so far, hasn't worked out for us. We're neither bitter nor needy. It just 'is what it is,' and for those of us who prefer the single life, then so be it. It's a beautiful thing to know one's self and to be true to one's self.

Three zodiac signs don't want a relationship on March 12, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a beautiful thing indeed when a person knows who they are and acts accordingly. We have this one life, and whether we believe in reincarnation or not, this one life is the only one we experience at present. You, Gemini, are someone who doesn't want to waste time being someone you're not or pretending that you'd be happier if you just followed along like 'everyone' else. On March 12, you are all too happy to simply go with your flow. So, you do just that.

What you have supporting your kind of thought process is the transit of Moon square Pluto, which shows you that it's OK to be you, just the way you are. The way you are is single and loving. This isn't a rebellion, and you aren't shy when it comes to relationships. What you are is experienced enough to know that you live your life in a happier way when you're single. You see the single life as the only way to live; that's that about that.

During Moon square Pluto, you recognize that you are in your category and that not everyone thinks the same way about you when it comes to relationships and love. However, let them think what they think. You've found the road to happiness, and being single is definitely the better way to be when it comes to your happiness.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have been partnered, and you have been single. As time goes on, you've come to realize that being single is definitely your preference as it allows you to be more at home with yourself than if you were to share that life with someone else. While you smile upon and approve of those who adore their mates and wish nothing more than to be with them, you've discovered that you are a fountain of unending interest in yourself. That's good enough for you.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll be quite content to be on your own, as the single life is definitely more comfortable for you. You don't mind if friends or even strangers tell you to find someone and settle down, as that is what they will do no matter how you act. People are just people, and they tend to want to see everyone 'matched up' with a romantic partner. That's fine. It's just not your first choice.

You, being you, will always go with your first choice. You are directed and focused on that which gives you the most excitement and the optimum amount of pleasure, which is, once again, found within your own Sagittarius self. You are a self-contained and very happy unit. While you're open to friends and lovers, settling down might not be your 'big dream.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being single suits you just fine. While the world around you continuously badgers you to find someone and settle down, you just laugh it off, knowing that these folks, while good-hearted and meaning well, can't possibly know you if they continue to suggest being in a committed relationship with you. This is just not you, and while you're available for love, romance, and dating. You appreciate being single much more than you do being in a relationship.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto on March 12, you'll see that it's quite easy to live your life without interference as you might be seeing someone right now who works perfectly with your lifestyle. Yes, that's right. You can be in love with someone, have a beautiful romance with them, and remain single. While, of course, you know this, you may have to explain this to others in your circle, as they just don't get it.

But it's not up to them to get it. This is your life. You prefer being single because you feel you're better off this way. Being single allows you the freedom to be your unique and independent Aquarius self, and you wouldn't sacrifice that for the world. During Moon square Pluto, you feel especially strong when it comes to defending your 'single' turf. For that matter, more power to you, Aquarius. Be true, be you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.