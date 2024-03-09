3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Drasticallly Improve The Week Of March 11 - 17, 2024

During the week of March 11 - 17, 2024, the way in which we deal with adversity and conflicting interests brings massive improvements in our love lives, at least for a few zodiac signs. This implies that in romantic relationships, while so much of what we share with our partner depends on compatibility, we are oftentimes not in sync when it comes our personal interests. All too often we are likely to feel very strongly about wanting our own space to enjoy those interests.

This week, however, brings us the idea of sharing space to see if exploring one's interests with a partner is not a terrible idea. What we didn't think was ideal is more than possible in a world where the transits are lined up to help us, as we will see happen for three zodiac signs when we are in the loving and helpful presence of Venus in Pisces, Moon conjunct Jupiter, and Moon trine Pluto.

Saturn energy develops towards the end of the week, which may have us second-guessing ourselves as to whether or not we want to share our passions with our partners, but the light of the Sun in transit will show us that it's worth a try. Who knows, perhaps there really is something to being open-minded and willing to try something wild with a romantic partner. Stranger things have happened, zodiac signs! Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign to ensure you hear the advice meant for you.

Zodiac signs whose relationships dramatically improve the week of March 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Gemini / Gemini Rising

What you'll be learning this week, Gemini, is that your previous experience in love is not for naught, as they say. You'll be able to remember what worked for you and your partner during times of crisis. Now, it's not that there will be any reason for panic during this week. In order to avoid doing something with your present partner that could potentially 'go the wrong way,' you'll figure out exactly what to do to lead it back on the right path.

This week brings you luck in love simply because you don't feel the need to push. This is just the beginning of a new 'habit' for you, which involves holding back and letting your partner express themselves. This week has you learning the art of listening, and with Venus in Pisces to jump-start things, you can trust that the words that come out of their mouth will be gentle and caring.

And you are such a softy, Gemini, that it doesn't take much to butter you up, and once buttered, you'll be a happy little partner who enjoys quiet moments such as the ones you'll be experiencing this week. What you come to understand at this time is that true joy, for you, is in the simple things. Sometimes, being simple takes effort. But oh, how rapturous the rewards are.

2. Cancer / Cancer Rising

You like keeping a part of yourself to yourself, as you aren't always the person who believes that you need to share everything with a romantic partner. You have chosen to keep your secrets and your own space. You've started to wonder if all of that is necessary as your partner doesn't seem to be the kind of person who is going to stomp all over your privacy and demand to be a part of it.

This week, you will notice how respectful they are of you and your ways. It will tempt you into showing them part of what you've withheld all this time. They are even more respectful of you during this time as they know how vulnerable you are and that what you are doing by sharing is giving your heart to them. And they are careful with it, gentle and considerate.

So, what happens to you during this time, Cancer, is that you get to feel still as though you are in control because you've come to understand that your partner's knowledge of you isn't at all threatening and that sharing with this person doesn't deplete you of your privacy. You are still your person, only now, you realize that it's quite lovely to have someone there to share it all with, just in case you want to.

3. Aquarius / Aquarius Rising

You've known for a while now that you more than likely should open up a bit more when it comes to what you show your partner, as you've come to hold on a little too tightly to what you consider to be precious. While your partner hasn't mentioned anything, you know that they, too, have wondered why you 'clam up' at times when they think you're just about to let it all go.

Well, you have your reasons, but as the week goes on the many lunar transits touch on the idea of privacy and ownership. You may realize that it might not be a bad idea to let them in on some of your amazing lessons, as you'll be learning them fast and furious during this very week. In fact, it might hit you that the person you love is someone who can understand you right to your core, so why not let them in?

This week brings you a refreshed overview of the love that really and truly does exist in your life. While this may have you feeling deeply grateful for such a happy fate, you may want to meet that fate halfway by allowing your partner to know you even better, as they present no threat. They've only shown you, by example, that your privacy is ultimately respected, should you include them, or not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.