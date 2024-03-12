3 Zodiac Signs Realize How Strong They Truly Are Before March 17, 2024

Before this week is through on March 17, three zodiac signs will discover that we are much stronger than we thought we were.

Something very specific will occur during the third week of March, showing us that we can overcome hardships in ways that border on 'superpowers.' We are that good, yes, but we acquire this power through real trial and error.

There's a lot of Lunar energy taking over this week, and it will have these three zodiac signs coming up with new ways to get past old obstacles.

What may have seemed nearly impossible to us at one point now seems like a senseless waste of time if we are to let it get to us, which we will NOT be doing, not this week, that's for sure.

Keeping in mind that this week has us dancing with both Pluto and Saturn. In human terms, that means that we'll be dealing with restrictions and the need to want to go beyond or challenge those restrictions.

What we will walk away with is the feeling that all it takes is a little meditation on the idea of struggle, obstacle, and limitation to find that none of it applies to us in the long run. We shall overcome.

Three zodiac signs realize how strong they truly are before March 17, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Did you say hardships? Oh, please, you have no time for them. You'll honor those obstacles for what they are worthwhile, coming up with a decisive plan for successfully working your way around them. Heck, if you have to bore a hole right through them, you'll do so with a smile on your face. Hardships...ha!

While you are definitely strong enough to face adversity and overcome it, you are also smart enough not to just jump right in without a plan. So, if during this week you see that certain things in your life aren't going according to plan, then you'll revisit the plans you made so that you can tell exactly what went wrong and how to fix it.

Your only objective is success. That's a tall order, so it's only natural for a strong personality such as yourself to come up against other strong personalities, even the ones who have positions of authority and can tell you 'no' if they choose to.

You'll get around all of the 'no's' that come your way this week, Aries, as you are someone who works like a magician to change lead into gold. With Saturn in Pisces, nothing slips by you without being seen as a personal lesson.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When confronted by a big sign that says NO ENTRY, the first thing you want to do is enter, as this is your nature, Libra. While entering a prohibited area is not always the right thing to do, this example brings out for you this week the idea that just because someone in your life suggests to you that you cannot do something, you might want to show them that not only can you do whatever that thing is, but that you are going to do it.

Because Pluto energy is working to show you that you can't take things like obstacles seriously, you will do your best to get around whatever stands in your way. This doesn't mean you'll be mean or inconsiderate; this has nothing to do with another person and all to do with topping your personal best. You will not settle for your self-stated mediocrity. Excellence, or nothing at all!

This week shows you that hardships are just fair game and that life doesn't get handed to you on a silver platter. You are willing to work around the obstacles that be, and you're willing to work hard and with fairness in your heart. You don't expect to be treated differently, but you do expect to shine if you set your mind to shine. So, this week shows you that if something stands in your way, you'll merely see it as a stepping stone that leads you where you're going.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you'll notice during this week is that the culmination of all your previous efforts is starting to take shape, and that means much healing is coming your way. What used to be an obstacle in your life tended to become a crutch as well. You are no longer interested in holding tightly to the crutches that keep you lagging mentally and emotionally. Now, you see hardship as something you can get over, and you do it effortlessly this week.

You put in the time, and now you're finally seeing how all that good, hard work is paying off in terms of how you handle stress, anxiety, and pressure. These things used to be known in your life as obstacles to your righteous path or truth-seeking, and no longer will you give an obstacle too much time of day. This week shows you that you have finally taken it in hand, and now, you are the boss.

So, when overcoming hardships is the topic of the week, you can see this from the vantage point of someone who's been there, done that, and lived to write the book. For you, living through hardships is just part of what makes you so strong today. Even though it's just how it goes in life, your warrior attitude is one of 'Bring it on, I'm not afraid of you!'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.