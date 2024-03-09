The Love Horoscope For March 10, 2024 Brings Romantic Clarity

We are getting ready to start a new chapter in love. Venus will enter Pisces this weekend. Starting March 10, a new moon phase begins in Pisces. Here's how this energy affects each zodiac sign's relationship, from marriage to dating.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 10, 2024:

Aries

Every relationship has things that they don't see, and you and your partner may be open to discussing them now. The New Moon conjunct Neptune in Pisces provides you with a golden opportunity to start over again and bring refreshing energy back into your love life. You can search out hidden motives or intentions or see if there can be a secret to bring you closer in love.

Taurus

You are strong, but there are areas of weakness that you may feel from time to time when it relates to your love life. Are there moments of self-doubt or lack of confidence to work on? Every partner has some small insecurities when it comes to love. During the Moon conjunct Neptune, explore the things your partnership needs to be stronger and more resilient.

Gemini

How can you foster a deeper sense of understanding and trust? The Moon conjunct Neptune can help to alleviate the tension that fills difficult moments with a loss of hope. Since communication is your strongest trait, you can help to encourage open dialogue and honesty.

Cancer

You are a natural nurturer of love. During the Moon conjunct Neptune, you can create a more nurturing and loving environment for you and your partner. Give each other time and space to heal. Plan for the right moment to talk about problems rather than doing so when you feel the urge. Be considerate, and set boundaries so your partner knows when you need the same from them.

Leo

There are lots of ways to express your love and appreciation for your partner. During the Moon conjunct Neptune, you may find that writing a note telling them how much they mean to you gives them a strong sense of support. Be complimentary. Make a photo collage to highlight all your good times together.

Virgo

Focus on the little details that make love last. The Moon conjunct Neptune is a wonderful time to bring joy and playfulness into your love life. You'll want to venture away from the everyday grind and tune into your partner. Tell your significant other how much you care, and shower them with your gratitude.

Libra

Life can get busy, so when the Moon conjunct Neptune arrives, you may feel like there is so much to do and so little time to get everything done. This is the time to take a step back and see if there are other options for navigating life. You can explore how to be supportive of each other based on schedules and availability.

Scorpio

Embrace vulnerability in love. During the Moon conjunct Neptune, you have a beautiful opportunity to drop guards and to envision what your relationship can be like if you simply released egos and tried to understand each other better. Start slow, and be honest about your fears. Be willing to try, and know when to draw the line too.

Sagittarius

There's so much to a relationship, from shared dreams to goals for the future. So when the Moon conjunct Neptune occurs this weekend, talk about them. You may discover that your vision of what you want has changed due to your relationship. It's time to make joint decisions and have a collective dream. Take the opportunity to bond over these things together.

Capricorn

What's love without mutual respect and trust? If you didn't have both you may not want to be in a relationship at all. During the Moon conjunct Neptune, your desires for closeness can be realized. Discover your differences with the intention to work on them. Show your partner how you'd like to be treated and ask them to do the same.

Aquarius

Friendship is such an important part of a romantic relationship. With the Moon conjunct Neptune, romance can grow by focusing on your partnership and the things you can do together as a team. Support each other's individuality. Cheer each other on in your aspirations and goals.

Pisces

Love requires a form of surrender to something greater than yourself. When the Moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, you may find that you see your role a little differently than you had previously. You may wish to be more involved in each other's lives. Give up your right to full control and let yoruself go a little more than you have done in the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.