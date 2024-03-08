Horoscope For March 9, 2024 — Mercury Enters Aries

Buckle up, zodiac signs. This Saturday, Mercury will enter the fiery landscape of Aries, the first sign of the zodiac. If change begins in the mind, we all should prepare for some high-level octane thought processes.

The first week of Mercury in Aries can feel slightly unsteady. Anticipate a continuation of what you experienced this week to proceed through the end of next week. But that's OK. There is a reason for everything; if you wonder how the dots connect, journal to reflect back and review to understand the themes in your personal life.

Mercury rules Gemini and Virgo, indicating a wonderful two-month period where we can lay out our plans and revise them. Thanks to Mercury's retrograde in Aries later next month, this is a productive time.

We can prepare, fix, and move forward — after the new moon, of course. What a wonderful time for us to begin a new venture, business, relationship, or set a personal goal. Here's what this means for us, based on horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Well, it's here, Aries. The planet Mercury enters your sign, and this can be a hectic time of year for you. Mercury will hang out for a total of two months, which can allow you to think through any situation you face. Anticipate new contracts, perhaps a deal of some sort, if you are trying to buy a house, build a new website or apply for a job. You could experience a heightened thought life. So be careful not to overshare or argue just for the sake of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's that time of year again, Taurus. It's time for change, and when Mercury enters Aries, you are on a spiritual journey that allows you to exist in a few toxic situations and learn and grow from them. This is a great time to do a mini-life review and, when necessary, make important changes that can impact you in a positive way long term.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"Don't overdo it" is the motto to live by when Mercury enters Aries. You will join new social circles, particularly those involving business dealings. You may find it much easier to meet new people and get introduced to important individuals if you're looking to network. The catch? Don't overthink scenarios where you feel you should have said something better. Be careful not to overly people-please.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to work, your intuition leads the way. And, when Mercury enters Aries, you could find a new job, learn to improve your skills or write something valuable to yourself, your coworkers or a new business venture you hope to complete. This is a productive time for you, and whatever you need, your imagination will conceptualize it for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can be a wonderful leader and someone people admire or wish to emulate. As Mercury enters Aries, this is your chance to show off your beautiful traits and impress people with how much of a giver you are. You can share your knowledge with others. You may find yourself teaching, coaching and giving great advice. When possible, collaborate. Group projects may be something you'd enjoy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you need something of value, ask for it. If you have it to share, be generous and kind. Now that Mercury enters Aries, you're ready to pivot in a new direction. You may be thinking a lot more about sharing and helping the community. You might consider doing something related to small pets like cats and dogs. Maybe visit a pet shelter and drop off used blankets, towels or canned goods for the pets

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is in the air, or at least you'll be thinking about it. Mercury enters Aries, your solar house of partnerships and relationships. The good news is that you get a chance to express your wants and desires in a relationship. The even better news is that setting boundaries and keeping them can be easier for you, too. There is a small area where you'll want to be careful: impulsiveness. Try not to act without planning if you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you're to succeed at something, measure your progress. Mercury enters Aries, and it activates your solar house of deeds, small tasks and health-related activities. Have any fitness goals you want to reach? The next two months are perfect to start fine-tuning your schedule so you can accomplish your goal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so much fun to be spontaneous and to go with the flow. With Mercury entering Aries, you have the heat of Aries and the cool demeanor of Mercury to help you make positive choices on what to do, where to go and when. Travel could be your next adventure or an art project. The canvas of life is blank so you can paint whatever experiences you wish.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Everyone has something they want to say, and most of the time, people prefer to be in charge of their fate, destiny and experiences. Mercury enters Aries, activating your home sector. This can be a wonderful time for sharing ideas and listening intently. Build a rapport with your friends and family as a good listener, improving your relationships across the board.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You exude confidence, and when Mercury enters Aries, you feel really bold in the things you want to say and how you deliver your message. Who knows? Maybe you have a mini podcasting studio in your home or start a hyper-local news blog for your community.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be careful. Mercury entering Aries can signal lots of financial growth, but there can also be some changes in how you view money. You will want to study finance for free or online with your partner. This is a great time to pick up a book on wealth building and learn and study real estate in all its forms.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.