One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On March 8, 2024

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for March 8, 2024. This is a big day for all zodiac signs as we are now within the window of opportunity to manage our love, our relationship and our emotional expectations.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Should you sign a contract or review it carefully first? Impulsivity is a key trait for your zodiac sign, and the Eight of Wands tarot card indicates a desire to act quickly without much forethought.

Tread lightly, though. Remember, how you do things depends on the circumstances of your situation. Regret could follow when you do things too quickly. Whatever you decide, listen to your intuition! It's there for a reason.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

There are many ways to work, and one of them includes resting. You might feel better about something you can do after a solid night's sleep or a cat nap. Nietzsche and other successful people have taken walks to clear their minds. Oprah meditates early each morning in absolute silence. Rather than forcefully do things, imagine getting more done by being quiet a little each day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You're a giver, which places you among many other givers in the world. You may not be Warren Buffett or Michael Bloomberg when it comes to money, but the fact is when you see a chance to provide for someone, you do. That makes you a pretty special person, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Are you excited about the halving of Bitcoin? Cryptocurrency is on the radar once again. If you have been toying with investing in the stock market or expanding your financial portfolio, this tarot card reveals that you are in a prime position to work on wealth building. Just getting into it and don't know where to begin. Check out the app Stock Trainer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

If you're giving to someone and the relationship lacks reciprocity, you might feel a little bit used right now. You might wonder if pulling back and seeing what happens is better. The curious thing about giving to another person is that, like forgiveness, it doesn't have as much to do with the other person as it does with the way you feel about yourself. You do what feels right to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

People form opinions of others quickly, and it takes time to change that point of view once it has been formed. Right now, you may feel like you started on the wrong foot with a coworker or acquaintance and wish to begin again. Trust the discernment of others. Be your true self, and let time reveal the depth of your character in a positive way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Duck! I'm just kidding. The Tower tarot card can mean a sudden shift in your life that is unexpected and perhaps unwanted. You might get a cancellation for a dinner date tonight, or something could prevent you from making it to a meeting.

While these moments can be uncomfortable more often than not there is a reason behind the universe's madness: protection. You may have dodged a bullet, but something better is coming to you later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

All good things come to you in their own sweet time. The Sun tarot card indicates a positive, hope-filled day full of bright and shiny things. The week may have started great or not so wonderful, but the Sun tarot card can signify that the rest of the week is the best of all!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

A marriage proposal? Maybe you are thinking about the topic philosophically. Perhaps you wonder if it's even necessary anymore. You might not want to get married again, or you may prefer living with someone instead of tying the knot. However you slice it, this day could involve a lot of thinking about relationships — what you like and what you don't.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You win. The sweetest words you can hear are that you dominated all your challenges in life and were able to move from where you started to where you wanted to be. You had the fortitude to stick through a tough time. Now, look at you—victory!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Do you have something you really want to tell the world? So, why won't you? Yes, starting to open up publically can be super tough when you have never done it before.

Still, one of the bravest things you can attempt in 2024 before the year is over is facing your biggest fears. Shyness can be the first of them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Well, that was unexpected. Today, pay attention as you scroll your social media feed. You may end up clicking on a friend's profile photo and discover something you did not know. It could be important news they decided to share on their wall, thinking everyone reads it. Wow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.