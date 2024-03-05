Love Horoscopes For March 6, 2024 — Mercury Enters Aries

Honesty is the best policy when we have Mercury in Aries. Mercury enters Aries where it will remain for two full months, due to one retrograde that begins after April 5, 2024. Here's what this means for all zodiac signs in astrology based on the love horoscope for March 6, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 06, 2024:

Aries

Be confident in love, Aries, but don't be overly confident (you know what this means!) Mercury is your sign for the next two months, bringing attention to your personal development, so it's time for pure honesty with yourself and others. Make space for working on yourself. Be true to who you need to be to attract the type of person you need.

Taurus

Let go of the past, Taurus. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your dealbreakers. You may define certain boundaries based on past relationships or former hurts.

But you may change your mind about what you want or don't want from a partnership. What are your priorities? Give yourself time to figure them out.

Gemini

Make time for people, Gemini. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your friendships. You can meet someone new and unexpectedly make a fast, emotional connection.

Relationships can trigger your eternal sense of curiosity and intrigue. You could form a special relationship with Aries or someone who stimulates your mind.

Cancer

Allow yourself to focus on work. Love can wait today. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your career and respect. This is when you could meet 'the one' at your job. You may hear about a friend getting married or finding their 'one.' This day becomes the start of romantic tales unfolding over the next few weeks.

Leo

You learn something new about your partner, Leo. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your education. You're so ready to learn about love. You have a wonderful opportunity to gain exciting insight about your mate and yourself and how love operates. This is a great time to subscribe to podcasts like Open Relationships, Dear Sugars or Committed.

Virgo

Virgo, you're able to open up emotionally like never before. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your secrets. This is a time of self-discovery.

If you've ever considered getting a life coach or a therapist to help you work through some things, now is the time to do so. Take advantage of your employer's EAP program or find out how many therapy sessions you're allowed with your insurance via work or the marketplace.

Libra

You can be truthful about how you feel, Libra. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to conversations. This is where you shine. Fill out your social calendar.

You won't have to work too hard to stay busy. This is a period of social heights where you may be invited out on dates. Your dating app could become particularly busy, giving you lots of options and choices.

Scorpio

You are ready to take your health seriously, Scorpio. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your daily routines. This is a wonderful time to decide how accessible you'd like to be for love and partnership. You may find yourself eager to focus on personal wellness, inner healing and your mental health. Self-love may be an important theme for you.

Sagittarius

Why not enjoy yourself writing or creating something with words, Sag? Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your creativity and playful side. This is a wonderful time to create an account on AllPoetry.com to submit a few of your artistic creations.

You might enjoy reading Elizabeth Browning or Sarah Teasdale. If you prefer watching romance movies, mix up your month with some lighthearted flicks like When Harry Met Sally or go deeper into themes of acceptance like As Good As It Gets.

Capricorn

Respect is a two-way street, Capricorn. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your home and family. This is an important period for you. Set a few boundaries for what you want and don't want.

Maybe you'll decide to put your cell phone into a drawer while at work and not reply to text messages or calls to remain focused and productive. A little bit of determination can go a long way, and you may realize you enjoy not being in touch as often after all.

Aquarius

Speak up about what you feel needs to be heard, Aquarius. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to conversations. This is an important time in your life.

If you are engaged and want a prenuptial agreement, you may find it important to write down the things you need in a relationship and define them well. You can complete your premarital courses or start speaking to a spiritual leader to complete the requirements before your wedding date.

Pisces

If a breakup doesn't make sense to you, Pisces, you can rethink it. Mercury is in Aries for the next two months, drawing attention to your income. Maintaining your finances is important, and you may feel uncomfortable not having your sense of security established.

This is a time to make this a severe pursuit for yourself. Speak with a financial advisor or a debt consolidation company to see where you can make improvements to boost your income, savings, and your credit score.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.