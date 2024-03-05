The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 6, 2024

This is each individual zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 using the major and minor arcna decks. Find out what's in store.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 06, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can tell when someone is going through a rough time. You can be very intuitive. When you're busy, you may lack empathy, but you often put yourself in another person's shoes and feel their pain. Today, you may be in tune with a friend and their problems.

While you don't have to solve it for them, you can be a good listener, offer helpful advice when needed and let them see you care. It's nice when you can let people know they aren't alone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You hold a high standard for yourself, and that's one of the many reasons you have a good reputation in business. People appreciate and value the way you handle work. You don't need to be watched; when you have the right tools, you run with it.

Today, you may hear solid feedback on how you've changed or improved someone's life. It's a wonderful feeling but ask for a review on your LinkedIn, Google Page or Facebook professional page.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's wonderful when you can partner with other people. It feels even better when you can put your heads together, but sometimes it's better to fly solo and do things independently.

Even if you decide later that you prefer working in a group, it's good to know deep down in your heart that you can do things on your own no problem-o.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Whew. So very, very tired, eh? This may be the start of the week but you could feel like you need a weekend right now. If your energy is running lower than usual be gentle with yourself.

It isn't good to cancel plans, but maybe you can modify things so that a little cat nap can get squeezed in before you go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Give thanks for the little things in life, beginning with your good health. Spend a little bit more time focused on the good things that you have in your world.

Fresh air, water, a roof over your head. It's smart to count your blessings, even when they are too numerous to tally!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

When you feel hungry, moody or maybe a little bit angry it could be a sign that your heart is in need of big love, maybe even bigger than a human being can fulfill.

You have a deep desire to grow as a person, and that could require some superhuman energy: spiritual food. Silence, spending quiet time in your thoughts and in nature and reading books about love can be big helps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You would think being talented would mean having some wiggle room to make mistakes. So when you discover that it's the exact opposite, it's a tough pill to swallow.

The more skilled you are the greater duty you have to preserve and use your talents. It's a gift from the universe, not just for you but for other people whom you can reach.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It's not that hard to protect what you have. You can purchase insurance. Keep a solid inventory. You can put things in a locked box or ask a friend to keep the items while you're away from town until you return.

This tarot card can imply you're worried about something of value being stolen. If you feel afraid, don't ignore your feelings. You can do things to protect yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You have big dreams and places you need to go. To say you're ambitious is an understatement. You know what you want in life and what you want from your efforts. So, you won't settle for no. The universe is going to help you to reach your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

How do you learn your life purpose? You have to first know what you want? This could be the hardest part, though, so start with what you don't want to do. You can then narrow your focus on activities that make you happy. A life purpose can find you where you are when you start taking action, even if it's undefined.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

talents put to good use

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Unfulfilled dreams

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.