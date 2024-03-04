It's a busy week ahead. We have the New Moon in Pisces coming, and Mercury will also change signs. How will this affect your day starting Tuesday? Find out with each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for March 5, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 05, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Don't allow guilt to rule your thought life. You can change and discover new ways of viewing the world, even if it goes against the way you were brought up. Everyone evolves, Aries, and that includes you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress - Reversed

You can feel a bit like an island today. Connecting with people and feeling like you are on a team can be hard. Instead of giving into this sense of loneliness reach out to a friend. Meet for lunch or share details about your workweek. Connect to feel connected.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Tend to your inner world. It may appear to be a small task, but reading a book or relaxing at the end of each day can do your heart good. Go for a walk. Enjoy some time in nature and try to balance indoor life with a little sunshine!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

It's one thing to hold back the truth from a friend, but sometimes, the friend you lie to is yourself. You may be afraid to face the reality of a situation, and as a result, refuse to face the facts. Today red flags may wave, if you spot it, don't ignore it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

It's wonderful when you have such kind and empathetic friends who want to help you improve your situation. The one thing you'll need to be careful is to fall into a pity party trap where you speak mostly about the problem and now how to resolve it. Use this as a chance to brainstorm and listen to good advice when it's given.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Why do people react out of anger or frustration? You may find yourself observing the impulsive and unthoughtful activity of a coworker today who seems unwilling to control their feelings. Maybe something is going on in their lives that others aren't aware of. Perhaps a kind word from you can be the one thing they need to break out of their funk.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

When a person has been hurt, it's really hard for them to trust anyone else again. They may be cynical toward you even though you don't have any ill intent. Be patient. Trust can take time to earn and the more you show you're true self they will learn to have faith in you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You've got big dreams, Scorpio, and the first step toward attaining them is to daydream and imagine what your life can be like. You want to feel the energy of your vision so you can claim it. Manifest what it is that you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

When you show a person the facts and they still think you're lying then it's time for you to walk away. You will have a tough time proving yourself to a person who has already come to a conclusion. Sometimes people will only believe themvelves.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Yikes. It's hard to watch how a person can treat people the way that they do. They may not even want to think about anyone else but themselves. You can try to show respect for others but even that can be overshadowed by one person who has decided to be bossy. Stand your ground, and don't take it personally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sometimes, you simply have to accept that their way is the way things must be done. You may have a hack or a different manner of handling things, and that's OK. Everyone has their individual style. There's nothing wrong with being yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Oh boy. Why a person would think that they are better than everyone else is bizarre. You might not like being around an arrogant person, so walk away. Choose not to remain around for their arrogant joy ride. Today is not a day where you will people please to the point where you don't recognize yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.