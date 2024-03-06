3 Zodiac Signs Feel Lucky In Love On March 7, 2024

With our Moon in Aquarius and our Sun opposite Lilith, there's one thing we can count on during this day, March 7, 2024: an imaginative approach to our romantic lives. This day brings us transits that allow us to really 'see' into our partner's minds. Whatever we pick up on will be reflected in our behavior. If we do not like what we see, we'll learn to teach ourselves to accept. If we do like what we know, we'll learn to accept and improve.

Lilith's energy shows us that in love, we're always on our toes. For three zodiac signs, when the transit is Sun opposite Lilith, we may almost feel as though we're being tested by our lover, by ourselves, by nature, by the universe.

What would that test be, and how does it work for us? Well, we may find that we get to confront our prejudices on this day, which shows us how we can get past them for the sake of love.

This is the day we see something in our partner that is either unexpected or hard to accept at first. With a little loving understanding and a whole lot of kindness, empathy, and openness, we may find that this is just the day we need to feel lucky in love. We can make much out of this day, zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs feel luckiest in love on March 7, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What originally attracted you to your partner had very little to do with them and much to do with how much they fulfilled your expectations. Honestly, that's only fair, as you aren't about to give heart to someone whom you don't see as worthy of that kind of gift. What's happened, though, is that over time, as you spend more and more quality time with this person, you've come to see that they are quite wonderful as their person.

During this day's transit of the Sun opposite Lilith, you will laugh at yourself as you notice how much you've grown when it comes to love and romance. The idea that you are now starting to not only accept your partner for who they are 'as they are,' but that you've come to adore them for all their difference is big news to you. It makes you smile in spite of yourself. It looks like this day has you exceeding your expectations.

This sets you up for more and more days of acceptance and, well, thrills. You put your partner through a series of tests. In your mind, if they 'get' a decent score, then they're a keeper. What you didn't know, and what becomes very apparent to you during Sun opposite Lilith, is that this person was perfect for you without having to ace any of your tests. You get to know this on this day, and it makes you very happy. Lucky Aries!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's going to make you smile from ear to ear on this day is the idea that you are going to 'test' your partner with a teasing little game. They are going to outsmart you and show you that they are not only up for it but that they've been waiting to play. While this may sound a bit vague, what's going on is that this is the day that you come to realize that your partner is not 'asleep at the wheel.'

During the transit of Sun opposite Lilith, you and your partner will play a little game together that shows you both that you're not as simple as you believed yourself to be. This game opens up the door for future games, and we're not talking about the destructive kind of games that romantic partners play to mess with anyone's head. We're talking about introducing new displays of affection, fearlessly and with love involved.

You and your partner will begin a new life together as of this day because the Sun opposite Lilith is there to show you that it's worth taking a chance and that it's a good idea to get involved with the relationship rather than sit back and hope it all works out without making any efforts. What's nice about this day is that you both want to make the effort because it means that much to both of you. It's a very lucky day, indeed, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have never been shy about showing up for your partner in ways that are definitely there to surprise and shock them. This is just one of those days that supports you fully in your efforts, Aquarius. During this day's transit, with the Sun opposite Lilith, you'll be tempted to be tempted. Your efforts will most definitely be successful. Your partner cannot resist the temptation that is YOU.

You are an Aquarius, so being inhibited about love and romance is hardly on your setlist. With that in mind, you'll more than likely respond very, very well to the power inherent in the Sun opposite Lilith.

Lilith's energy works better than well on someone of your Sun sign. You'll be able to think of yourself as someone who is not only daring when it comes to love but outrageous, fun, and a totally delightful partner. You set the standards by example, Aquarius.

This day allows you to shine in a way that only you can shine. Fortunately, the person you are with really enjoys you 'as you are,' and they have never wanted you to change. In fact, what you'll find happening on this day is that your luck is all about the idea that this person loves you for who you are. Who you are is a unique spirit, a free person, a person of profound love and affection. Everyone wins on this day, Aquarius.

