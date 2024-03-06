3 Zodiac Signs Whose Biggest Dreams Can Come True On March 7, 2024

When we talk about dreams, we think of Aquarius, the Moon, and how certain celestial bodies rule over the domain of the dream world. Our dreams may not be nocturnal or something we can access only when sleeping.

We dream of great love, windfalls of money, the perfect job, and being healthy and youthful. These are the common dreams of human beings. During the Sun opposite Lilith, the transit that guides us on this day, March 7, 2024, we will see some of these dreams come true.

One thing we have to keep in mind about dreams is whether they are sleep-materials or waking hopes. For a dream to come true, it has to be possible. So, dreams of taking a vacation on Jupiter's Moon may sound like a cool science fiction idea.

It won't happen, no matter how we dream of making it so. However, there are other 'miracles' that can take place, and for three zodiac signs, we will see how our dreams CAN come true on this day through a little old thing called 'effort.'

We are the ones who make our dreams come true. While that doesn't seem as glamorous as a genie in a bottle suddenly granting wishes, the satisfaction that comes to us during the Sun opposite Lilith is beyond scope. This is the day we see the culmination of all our hard work and directed effort. For three zodiac signs, this is the day our dreams finally come true.

Three zodiac signs whose biggest dreams come true on March 7, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have reached the point where you no longer want to hear yourself talk about all the magnificent things you will be a part of. Now, as of this day, March 7, you will show yourself that your dreams are not empty things that you hold on to in case someone else can make them come true for you someday. Oh no, you are pure action during the Sun opposite Lilith, and this is the day those dreams start coming true in the present.

Much like the bull that represents your zodiac sign, you, too, are focused on that red flag in that you are here for a purpose—to make that one very specific dream of yours come true. During the Sun's opposition to Lilith, you will use that Lilith energy to be daring, nervy, and risky. You don't mind being active in making your dream come true, as you're not waiting for someone else to do it for you.

You feel extremely powerful on this day, and so much of that has to do with the power of your conviction. You are focused on a goal and see it all coming through for you very clearly. It's only a matter of time before you walk into the reality your present dream is creating for you. This is real; you may not be there on this day. If your vision is crystal clear, it's only a matter of time before you can call it 'victory.'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your dream is here and now, and all it takes for you to feel it is to admit that it's been here all this time. What's going on for you, Gemini, is that during this day's transit of the Sun opposite Lilith, you are going to realize that all the hard work you've put into self-healing and self-improvement has now come around to show you in very obvious ways that you have conquered the negative in your life.

What's going on in your life as of this day, March 7, is that you realize that there's no goal date involved with realizing a dream come true. The date is now, and it has been that way for a while. Realizing that you're basically 'living the dream' kicks in big time during this day, which will give you such a rush that you may find yourself laughing out loud throughout the day.

You feel good, healthy and strong, Gemini, and this is all you wanted. Yeah, sure, the money would be a nice touch, too. You trust that all will work out. You're so good with trusting right now because you've seen how determined effort gets you what you want. So, if you're healthy in mind, body, and spirit now, stuff like money and love is just around the corner. You have faith in the universe and in yourself, as well.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your dream is coming true on this day, during the powerful transit of the Sun opposite Lilith. So much of this is possible because the dream that you have in mind was not so much an impossible dream as it was something you believed was due to you. This comes to you in the form of a relationship you can believe in. Oddly, it's all you've wanted. You can trust in yourself to create a thousand other dreams come true. A relationship is something that you can't control. On this day, you'll see that your partner is willing to meet you halfway.

This is major and stunning news in your world. You probably gave up on trying to make it work, figuring that you'd just adapt to 'how things are' without much complaining. Still, on this day, you'll see that your partner is not just phoning their love in. They want to be a part of it all, and this pleases you in almost incomprehensible ways.

During the Sun opposite Lilith, your dream of a good, strong, romantic relationship will come true for you, Capricorn. Your partner is very interested in making it work, and that's all you could ask for because you're a strong believer in the power of effort. If they go for it, and you go for it, then all that's left is to be grateful for beautiful dreams coming true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.