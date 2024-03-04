3 Zodiac Signs Stand Up For Themselves On March 5, 2024

Three zodiac signs will decide if they will stand up for themselves during a tough day. What may feel like a drain on our energy, or something akin to us feeling as though we are trying 'too' hard to too little affect is the situation above, as in 'what's going on in the cosmos on March 5, 2024.'

And what's going on is that we've got the Moon in harmony with Saturn, which can work both ways for us; on the one hand, we can work within the limits that are set up for us, and on the other hand, we may feel imprisoned, or stuck, or possibly even restricted unfairly.

And so, the day is, once again, up to our interpretation of what's going on. There's no surprise to 'how' this day goes as this is the kind of day that can happen at any time, basically because there are 'limits' to most things and accepting those limits is the main gist of the day.

During this transit, we might not want to agree to these limits, and that's what sets us up for having a rough day, so to speak.

What we have going for us is the idea that we've done this before, so doing it again can't possibly break us. While three zodiac signs may not be 'in the mood' to be held back for 'reasons unknown,' it doesn't mean we'll fall apart.

We'll just have to grin and bear it, as that's how Saturn wants it, and which one of us here is big enough to go up against Saturn? These three zodiac signs will, at least, try.

Three zodiac signs who stand up for themselves on March 5, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being that you are such a powerful force of positive energy, you may feel you can't work fast enough to get something good done, and on Tuesday, you may run into somewhat of an obstacle. While on the one hand, you know that obstacles do happen and that you need to work with these kinds of blockages at times, on the other hand, your Aries impatience may just get the better of you on this day.

You'll see that there are certain things you can't get around, no matter how hard you try, Tuesday you will try. Frustration is bound to accompany you on this fruitless journey, but so much of it is because you simply can't accept the day's parameters. Saturn is telling you that you cannot move forward...not at this moment, at least, so it's best to take a hint and bide your time.

What you can work on to make it better:

You can laugh at the situation and realize that impatience can make any day rougher than it needs to be. You've been down this road so often that it's best to understand that your best bet is to take it all with a grain of salt.

You can also ask what you need to improve the situation. Asking can open the whole world for you. If you aren't so concentrated on the one thing you can't have, you'll see that there are a zillion other things that you can make happen.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are indeed one of those people who, when told 'no,' you must do the opposite and force your way into 'yes.' If someone informs you that you are 'not allowed' to do this one thing you've just been dying to do, you will ignore them and plow forward anyway because you don't like being told you cannot do something.

While so much of it is a pride thing, what bolsters your pride, which also knows how to push your buttons, and as we all know you don't like having your buttons pushed.

You discover your limits, and you, being a proud and mighty Virgo, push back. You may still discover that when the gates are down, they really are 'down,' but you can also see how courageous you truly are.

What you can work on to make it better:

While it's not the most fun thing in the world, you can accept the idea that just because you want something doesn't automatically mean it must magically happen. The Law of Attraction does work, but all pieces must be in place for true success.

If the planets do not align with that positive intention, then it's just a natural fact that your desire may not come through. Learn to work with the universe rather than against it. Spare yourself unnecessary anxiety.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You, being someone who must do things according to plan and must see the entire process all the way through to success, will find that this is nearly impossible to navigate as there are so many obstacles in your way that you'd think you were on the Titanic, trying to get past the icebergs that surround you. What you've got is working against you, and while you are used to this kind of environment, it may just get the better of you.

You are strong and capable, and what might happen is that you 'think' you can work your way back to the original plan for success, and the Moon with Saturn is simply having none of it and makes that very known to you in very obvious ways. OK, OK...so things aren't going down exactly as planned. Can you cope with this, Capricorn? Of course, you can.

What you can work on to make it better:

You can refer to your own experience on this one, Capricorn, as part of what made you into a winner. You know you are all about how you've dealt with conflict in the past. You don't get to be as successful as you are without dealing with the blows that are part of the trade; you can do this.

Don't let this day get the better of you; you've been up against the odds before, and here you are on this day, as you've apparently 'lived to tell.' Keep it going as only you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.