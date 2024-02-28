5 Zodiac Signs Have Amazing Horoscopes On February 29, 2024

Don't wait for people to permit you to live your best life. Make that decision yourself, then spread your wings and fly. That's the message and energy on February 29. Since we are in a leap year, this message is all that more important for the people born on this unique day.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Leap Year Day — namely, Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, Pisces and Virgo. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

Firstly, the Moon in Scorpio trine Pisces Stellium of Saturn, Sun and Mercury is highlighted as Thursday's main astrological focus. So don't be surprised if psychic gifts or special talents suddenly make themselves known to you.

If you already know you have them inside you, don't be surprised if the intensity and specificity of the experience become more than usual.

You will benefit from noting your impressions and ideas as the day progresses. Because who knows? Something intriguing may catch your eye while you are at it!

Also, Pluto in Aquarius reminds us that the future can be utopian or dystopian, depending on what we choose to do and the truths we choose to confront. How are you going to contribute to that future?

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 29, 2024.

Five zodiac signs have amazing horoscopes on February 29, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius & Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Cancer, be your own best friend, no matter what. That's your cosmic gauntlet of the day. If you succeed, you will reap great rewards and know what you are made of. Some of you will also find deep inspiration on this path. So be sure to note it so you can incubate it within your mind later.

You are also encouraged to do what makes you happy and not allow anyone to guilt you into giving up your cosmic blessings. The right people will never do that to you. If the wrong ones reveal themselves, recognize them for what they are so you can protect yourself in the future.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Safe-space sarcasm

Best time of the day: 12 - 3 pm

Scorpio, the day's energy is here to hype you up! Do you know how much you are favored by the universe behind the scenes? If you ask for a sign, you will know it immediately. So stick to your path and keep moving forward. You are moving towards bigger and better things.

You are also encouraged not to bottle up negative feelings within you at this time. They will get in the way of your manifestations. Instead, find a safe space (maybe your bedroom or somewhere else) and allow yourself to express those emotions. You will instantly feel better and know you have aligned yourself with your blessings.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Living it up

Best time of the day: 4 - 5 pm

Leo, Thursday's energy urges you to turn inward and find treasures within. In fact, if possible, go into introvert mode and spend some quality time with just yourself. (Yes, your cat is definitely allowed to join you.) You will discover your psychic gifts while at this.

Interestingly, you are encouraged not to be bored while spending time alone. So let your fun side take over and do everything your heart desires without the pressure to entertain someone else. This is self-care to the extreme — in case you didn't know.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 7 am

Pisces, the greatest gift you can receive this Thursday is the gift of freedom of expression. So lean into this and let the cosmic forces set your soul free. No matter who tried to stifle your voice in the past (or is trying at present), the universe is here to set things right for you. You have nothing to fear.

You are also encouraged to move away from people-pleasing and do right by yourself. Whatever makes you happy is the agenda for the day. So make a list and start striking the points off one by one!

5. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Sweet nothings

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Virgo, your inner goddess (or god), will make an appearance. Let it infuse your life with charm, self-love and deep respect for your opinions and path forward. That's your cosmic blessing of the day.

If you feel called to, spend time with your loved ones or your significant other. This blessing is meant to be shared, and love always makes things a hundred times better anyway. You can also invite people for an impromptu party and live it up like never before.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.